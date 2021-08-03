Cancel
Law Enforcement

Sweetgrass CBP Officers Seize Cocaine in Commercial Vehicle

Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SWEETGRASS, Mont. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Area Port of Sweetgrass announces the seizure of 69.5 pounds of cocaine from a commercial vehicle on Thursday. While conducting outbound operations, CBP officers assigned to the Sweetgrass Port of Entry encountered a commercial truck operated by...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

