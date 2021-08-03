Three Men Admit to Stealing from ATMs & Gas Pumps, Staging a Fake Car Accident in Nationwide Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme

GREENBELT (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man admitted Tuesday to using stolen information of coworkers and job applicants to open fraudulent bank and credit accounts. A former security guard, prosecutors said he continued his scheme even after he was indicted. Ricardo Carter of Camp Springs pleaded guilty in a Greenbelt federal court to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces two to 32 years in prison. Prosecutors said that between January 2015 and December 2017, the 37-year-old used stolen names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers to open bank accounts in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Prosecutors...