Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Three Men Admit to Stealing from ATMs & Gas Pumps, Staging a Fake Car Accident in Nationwide Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO – Three more men pleaded guilty today to engaging in a years-long, nation-wide fraud conspiracy that stole victims’ financial information from ATMs and gas pumps in San Diego and across the country, and then used the stolen information to make fake credit and debit cards. All told, six defendants have now admitted to participating in that conspiracy, and in a related money laundering conspiracy, that netted over a million dollars in ill-gotten gains.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Cars#Insurance Fraud#Debit And Credit#Atm#The Postal Service#The Los Angeles Division#The Post Office#District Court#Terminal Island Fci 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Public Safetynewscenter1.tv

Former attorney sentenced for money laundering, fraud

A former South Dakota attorney has been sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud. Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes said in a statement Thursday that Rena Hymans has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $164,000 in restitution. Hymans was indicted by...
Greenbelt, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Security Guard Admits To Stealing Co-Workers’ And Applicants’ Identities For Bank Fraud

GREENBELT (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man admitted Tuesday to using stolen information of coworkers and job applicants to open fraudulent bank and credit accounts. A former security guard, prosecutors said he continued his scheme even after he was indicted. Ricardo Carter of Camp Springs pleaded guilty in a Greenbelt federal court to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces two to 32 years in prison. Prosecutors said that between January 2015 and December 2017, the 37-year-old used stolen names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers to open bank accounts in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Prosecutors...
Savannah, GAPosted by
Shore News Network

Savannah tire store owner convicted of selling methamphetamine

SAVANNAH, GA: A Savannah tire store owner faces decades in federal prison after a U.S. District Court jury found him guilty of distributing methamphetamine. Reginald Anderson, a/k/a “Red,” 49, of Savannah, awaits sentencing after being found guilty on three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, said U.S. Acting Attorney David H. Estes. Anderson faces a possible statutory sentence of up to thirty years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison sentence.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Nigerian Instagram influencer pleads guilty to million-dollar fraud

Nigerian social media influencer Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, admitted he was involved in a conspiracy to defraud a Qatari businessman of more than $1 million. Abbas, 37, also confessed to laundering money “through bank accounts around the world,” including “several other cyber and business email compromise schemes that cumulatively caused more than $24 million in losses,” a statement released by the US Department of Justice said.
Hawthorne, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Hawthorne woman charged for stealing money from the estate of the deceased

HAWTHORNE, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announces the arrest of Nancy Williams, age 64, of Hawthorne, New Jersey. Williams was arrested by members of the Financial Crimes Unit of the Passaic County Prosecutors Office. Williams is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (NJSA 2C:20-3) (second degree); Theft by Deception (NJSA 2C-20-4) (second degree); Misapplication of Entrusted Property (NJSA 2C:21-15) (second degree); and Money Laundering (NJSA 2C:20-25) (second degree).
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Three drug traffickers convicted of drug and money laundering conspiracies, as well as illegal gun possession, following a two-week jury trial

Seattle – Three men were convicted late yesterday of multiple federal felonies for distributing fentanyl disguised as oxycodone pills in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. The leader of the drug ring, Bradley Woolard, 42, of Arlington, was convicted of 28 counts involving conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, illegal gun possession, and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them. Co-defendants Anthony Pelayo, 34, of Marysville, and Jerome Isham, 40, of Everett, were also convicted of conspiracies related to drug distribution and illegal gun possession.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

California conman is jailed for 12 years after he duped more than 2,000 homeowners and buyers out of $7.6M by faking paperwork to sell properties he didn't own

A California man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison for running a 'sophisticated' real estate scheme that brought in more than $7.6million, which he spent on luxury car rentals, five-star hotels and escorts. Patrick Joseph Soria, 35, of West Hollywood spent his nights at the Waldorf-Astoria in Beverly...
Westfield, INCurrent Publishing

Westfield man sentenced to prison for wire fraud, money laundering

George S. Blankenbaker, Jr., a 56-year-old Westfield resident, was sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering. He also will serve three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution. According to a press release from the U.S. Dept....
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

2 Montana men charged with $1 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

BILLINGS – Two Montana men were arraigned on charges in connection with a scheme to defraud a bank of approximately $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and to use those funds for their personal benefit, including buying property and vehicles, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said Tuesday.
Gaithersburg, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Gaithersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering More Than $6 Million Taken from Victims of Elder Romance Scheme

Greenbelt, Maryland – Lesley Annor, age 23, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. Annor and his co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy