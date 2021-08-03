Three Men Admit to Stealing from ATMs & Gas Pumps, Staging a Fake Car Accident in Nationwide Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme
SAN DIEGO – Three more men pleaded guilty today to engaging in a years-long, nation-wide fraud conspiracy that stole victims’ financial information from ATMs and gas pumps in San Diego and across the country, and then used the stolen information to make fake credit and debit cards. All told, six defendants have now admitted to participating in that conspiracy, and in a related money laundering conspiracy, that netted over a million dollars in ill-gotten gains.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
