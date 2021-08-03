Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Man Charged With Forcible Sex Trafficking of Multiple Victims Including a Minor

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Kevin Smith, 27, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged by Indictment with sex trafficking by force and sex trafficking a minor. The charges against the defendant stem from his operation of a sex trafficking ring in Philadelphia and the surrounding region—including Bucks and Delaware counties.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
