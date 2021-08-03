Philadelphia Man Charged With Forcible Sex Trafficking of Multiple Victims Including a Minor

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Jason Langhorn, a member of the “Lowrider Brims” subset of the Bloods and an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, a violent criminal enterprise operating in Riverhead, New York, pleaded guilty to firearm-related murder for his role in the slaying of Thomas Lacolla on November 17, 2015, while attempting to kill another rival of the gang. The proceeding was held before United States Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson.