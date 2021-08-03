RGV Border Patrol Arrests a Mara-Salvatrucha and a Sex Offender
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents arrested a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member and a previously convicted sex offender. Friday morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working near Salineno, Texas, apprehended a group of migrants after they illegally entered the United States. Among the group was a 29 year old male from El Salvador who is a confirmed MS-13 gang member.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0