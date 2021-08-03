Cancel
Edinburg, TX

RGV Border Patrol Arrests a Mara-Salvatrucha and a Sex Offender

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents arrested a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member and a previously convicted sex offender. Friday morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working near Salineno, Texas, apprehended a group of migrants after they illegally entered the United States. Among the group was a 29 year old male from El Salvador who is a confirmed MS-13 gang member.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

