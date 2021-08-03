CBP Expands Simplified Arrival at Kansas City International Airport
KANSAS CITY, Mo— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the implementation of Simplified Arrival at Kansas City International Airport (KCI) earlier this month. Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. Facial biometrics provide travelers with a touchless process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals while fulfilling a longstanding congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0