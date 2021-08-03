CBP Expands Simplified Arrival at Kansas City International Airport

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jacqueline Maguire, the Acting Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), and Thomas Fattorusso, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (“IRS-CI”), announced that TOUREY AHMED RUFAI, a/k/a “Joe Thompson,” a/k/a “Joe Terry,” a/k/a “Rufai A Tourey,” a/k/a “Ahmed Rufai Tourey,” who was previously sentenced to four years in prison and fled to the Republic of Ghana (“Ghana”) prior to surrendering to serve his sentence, was arrested in Ghana on April 14, 2021, and extradited to the United States earlier today to serve his sentence. RUFAI’s sentence of four years was imposed by U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote on April 12, 2019, in connection with RUFAI’s participation in a fraud scheme based in Ghana involving the theft of over $10 million through business email compromises and romance scams that targeted elderly victims from at least 2014 through 2018.