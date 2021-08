Inmates in US jails got $783.5 million in stimulus payments, with about 560,000 individuals imprisoned for the full 2020 tax year receiving the payments. In a recently published article in FOX News, as part of the American Rescue Plan, the federal government provided $783.5 million to imprisoned people. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) disclosed that the money went to 560,000 people who were imprisoned for the whole tax year 2020 in response to public records request from the Republican organization American Crossroads.