D.C. police investigating O Street murder

By Crime News
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the 700 block of O Street, Northwest. At approximately 11:15 pm, members of the Third District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#D C
