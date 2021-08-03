D.C. police investigating O Street murder

GLENDALE, CA – On August 2, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Glendale PD patrol officers located a stolen vehicle driving westbound on Colorado St near Glendale Ave. The vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Upland earlier in the day. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained the driver, identified as 23-year-old Kaelun Scharrer (transient), along with a passenger. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a methamphetamine pipe. Scharrer was subsequently arrested and booked for vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to Los Angeles County’s “Zero-Dollar” bail schedule, Scharrer was released from custody within six hours of being booked with a notice to appear in court at a later date.