Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach man found guilty of receiving child pornography and transporting minor for sex

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miami, Florida – Following a bench trial in West Palm Beach last week, United States District Judge Donald Middlebrooks found a Palm Beach county man guilty of receiving child pornography and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. At trial, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elena Smukler and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Government
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sex#Child Exploitation#Bahamian#Miami Field Office#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division#The District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Nebraska Fugitive Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

Ocala, Florida – Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Howard D. Farley, Jr. (72, Weirsdale) to four years in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised released for passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, and operating as a pilot without a legitimate airman’s certificate. The court also ordered the forfeiture of an aircraft that was seized by the Department of Homeland Security at Farley’s home.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Corrupt Puerto Rico Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Murder And Racketeering

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that WILLIAM VAZQUEZ-BAEZ, a former member of the Puerto Rico Police Department (“PRPD”), pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court in connection with his years of corrupt assistance to a criminal enterprise known as La Organización de Narcotraficantes Unidos (“La ONU”), including his participation in the May 9, 2007, murder of Anthony Castro-Carrillo in Carolina, Puerto Rico. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman accepted the defendant’s guilty plea.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Long Island Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Firearm-Related Murder in Connection with Shooting Death in Riverhead

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Jason Langhorn, a member of the “Lowrider Brims” subset of the Bloods and an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, a violent criminal enterprise operating in Riverhead, New York, pleaded guilty to firearm-related murder for his role in the slaying of Thomas Lacolla on November 17, 2015, while attempting to kill another rival of the gang. The proceeding was held before United States Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson.
Bronx, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Bronx Man Convicted Of Murder-For-Hire Conspiracy, Drug Trafficking, And Firearms Offenses

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday against SYDNEY SCALES, a/k/a “Moe Black,” a/k/a “Sid,” on five counts in a Superseding Indictment, including charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, a firearms offense, and two counts of distributing crack cocaine. SCALES is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who presided over the 11-day trial.
Boston, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

Boston Man Charged with Heroin Distribution

BOSTON – A Boston man was arrested yesterday and charged with distribution of heroin. Anthony Howard, 34, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin. Following an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal, Howard was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 11, 2021.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Deputy Arrested For Lying On Federal Firearm Forms At Gun Dealer

Ocala, Florida – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the arrest of Kenyari Devaughnte Brewton (26, Ocala) on a criminal complaint charging him with eight counts of knowingly causing a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) to maintain false information in its official records. Each count is punishable by up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. According to court records, Brewton worked as a detention deputy for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office until his arrest on August 5, 2021.
North Providence, RIPosted by
Shore News Network

Rhode Island Man Sentenced To 18 Months Of Imprisonment For Automobile Warranty Fraud Scheme

SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Jason Pannone, age 40, of North Providence, Rhode Island was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and two years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud, and for aggravated identity theft offenses.
Waxhaw, NCPosted by
Shore News Network

Federal Judge Sentences Former Waxhaw, N.C. Resident To 33 Months For Orchestrating An $845,000 Investment Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kamlesh Gopal Pardasani, 50, formerly of Waxhaw, N.C., was sentenced today to 33 months in prison for orchestrating an $845,000 investment scheme, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad also ordered Pardasani to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $880,000 in restitution.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Four Defendants Charged With Federal Drug or Firearm Violations in Probe Centered on North Suburbs of Chicago

CHICAGO — A joint federal and local criminal investigation in the far north suburbs of Chicago has resulted in federal drug or firearm charges against four individuals. The alleged drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession occurred last winter in Waukegan and Beach Park, according to indictments unsealed this week in U.S. District Court in Chicago. According to the charges, ROBERT SPURLOCK, 36, of Beach Park, distributed cocaine and illegally possessed a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number; KURT NASH, JR., 34, of Milwaukee, Wisc., distributed cocaine on two occasions; RAFAEL ALVAREZ-MURILLO, 27, of Waukegan, distributed methamphetamine and illegally possessed a handgun; and JASON NAJERA-PRADO, 31, of Waukegan, illegally possessed two handguns. Spurlock, Alvarez-Murillo, and Najera-Prado were previously convicted of felonies and were not lawfully allowed to possess firearms.
Menands, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Convicted Murderer Sentenced to 51 Months for Stealing and Possessing a Handgun

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Anthony A. Parker, age 55, of Troy, was sentenced today to 51 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and New York State Police (NYSP) Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy