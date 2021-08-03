Cancel
In Store Book Signing

traverseticker.com
 4 days ago

Sandra Stosz will sign her book "Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass." In it, Admiral Sandy Stosz draws upon her forty years of extensive experience & wisdom to provide tools that will help leaders reach their goals & succeed at every level.

www.traverseticker.com

Sarasota, FLvisitsarasota.com

Simone Knego, author book signing: "The Extraordinary UnOrdinary You"

In addition to others who will be participating in the event, from Noon - 1 p.m. Sarasota author and philanthropist Simone Knego will be signing copies of her debut book, The Extraordinary UnOrdinary You -- selected by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of their “Must-Read Books for 2021.” A CPA, turned equestrian entrepreneur, turned teacher, she’s an international leader and keynote speaker who’s also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro for charity. This mom-of-6’s book delivers actionable insights via stories of her own life’s humorous and moving everyday moments, including how others can discover they too are Unordinary – as Simone says, “Changing the way you see yourself can help the world around you change.” Over five dozen 5-star reviews on Amazon & recent winner National Indie Excellence Award.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When Was the Last Time You Entered a Book Store?

Remember when we used to go to book stores? Do you still go?. I'm not that old but I remember a time when we had to read a book to learn something. A few weeks ago we all watched in amazement as the man who basically single handedly destroyed book stores got launched into space. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon decided that being the richest man on the planet wasn't enough. He had to be the wealthiest person in outer space as well.
Gulfport, MSwxxv25.com

Coast author returns for book signing

A Harrison Central graduate returned to the Gulf Coast this afternoon to ink her name on some of her published works. Author Connie Spanhake held a book signing today at Gateway United Methodist Church in Gulfport, just two miles from the South Mississippian’s alma mater. Spanhake currently resides in upstate...
Alexander, NDKFYR-TV

Alexander author to hold book signing in Williston Saturday

ALEXANDER, N.D. - A writer from Alexander is holding a book signing tomorrow for the story she wrote involving animals at her farm. “The Most Unlikely Pair” is a children’s book based on two animals, Hershey the goat and Peanut the chicken, who become close after Hershey is sent to a new farm.
Fernandina Beach, FLFlorida Times-Union

Bookmarks: Book signings, virtual events and more

Nancy Blanton, “When Starlings Fly As One,” 5 p.m. Thursday, The Book Loft, 214 Centre St., Fernandina Beach. Susan Kummernes, “Come Now the Angels,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, San Marco Books and More, 1971 San Marco Blvd. Virtual events. Authors Christine Feehan, “Murder at Sunrise Lake,” and J.R....
Books & LiteratureThe Day

Let's Go: Book signing at Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books in Mystic is hosting a weekend book signing with Julia Reid, author of “Alex and the Magical Coat: Standing Up for Others.”. Reid, a 24-year-old Mystic author, teacher and blogger, will sign copies of her book from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The book...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma author announces sequel, book signing

After publishing “Tongue in Chico 2,” Sonoma author CL Smith will sign both his first memoir and its sequel at Steiners Tavern from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The books focus on Smith’s time as a student at California State University Chico and subsequent career in marketing.
Books & LiteratureIndianapolis Recorder

Local author publishes debut novel, holds book signing

The first draft of Michael Dabney’s new novel “An Untidy Affair” was completed in 2009. After years of trying to find a publisher, his luck changed in March 2020 when Per Bastet Publications agreed to publish his first full-length novel. Dabney, 70, has published several short stories, but was inspired...
Books & Literaturehopeprescott.com

Richards holds book signing at museum

PRESCOTT – Former resident Penny Richards was on hand Thursday to sign her newest book, “Hasten to the End”, the fourth in the Lilly Long series. The signing was done at the Nevada Depot Museum, where she was surrounded by some of her previous books, along with the new one. The Long series includes: “An Untimely Frost”, “Though this be Madness”, “Murder will Speak”, and, of course, “Hasten to the End.” Long, Richards said, is a Shakespearean actress who becomes a Pinkerton agent in the 1800s and works to right wrongs done to women. This series is being published by Level Best Books.
Kalona, IAkciiradio.com

Local Author to Hold Book Signing at Kalona Library

A Wayland author is holding a book signing at the Kalona Public Library this Saturday. Former KCII employee John Bain recently published his first book, “Christie’s Journey: The Beat Goes On,” that details his daughter’s near-death experience and recovery. Christie underwent surgery in 2019 after going into cardiac arrest caused by her pulmonary artery being connected to the wrong side of her heart. The experience was very hard on the whole family but Bain explains how this book helped in the healing process, “For me it was very therapeutic, even though I didn’t know it at the time. But I definitely felt it was calling because of the way that things come together, it just really had to be.”
Etowah, TNdailypostathenian.com

E.G. Fisher to host Frey for book signing Aug. 13

E.G. Fisher Public Library is set to host Etowah resident Aida Frey for a book signing next month. Frey is known as America’s most decorated junior ranger and has been to 345 national parks in the last nine years. Frey has earned numerous achievements and badges from across the United States as part of her junior ranger experience.
Wilmington, MAWicked Local

Wilmington student designs Book Store Next Door logo

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Book Store Next Door has a new logo. In collaboration with Jen Fidler of Wilmington Public School’s visual arts department and her WHS graphic arts class, the Friends of the Wilmington Memorial Library were presented with an array of creative and colorful artworks to consider. Last month members of the Friends and the Book Store Committee selected the designs of Dean Surprenant and Kaitlyn Gillespie, both newly graduated seniors, as winner and runner-up.
Skaneateles, NYCitizen Online

Local author to sign new book at Skaneateles gallery

A book signing event with "The House Full of Shoes" author Kim Weinheimer will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Gallery 54, 54 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. A central New York writer and mother, Weinheimer wrote and illustrated her book "so that both the kids and their parents will not only enjoy it but learn from it as well," she said in a news release. It's based on the idea that shoes say a lot about what's going on around a home.
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Book Signings Launch Anniversary Weekend

Two authors will be signing their books at the Swiss Historical Village on Friday, July 30, to help launch New Glarus’ 175+1 anniversary celebration. Both books make ideal gifts for residents and anniversary visitors who are interested in the story of New Glarus. Duane Freitag, of Greendale, will sign copies...
Marble Falls, TXhighlandernews.com

Book signing celebrates the stories and seasons of Bamberger Ranch Preserve

Texas conservation guru J. David Bamberger is coming to Marble Falls Sunday, Aug. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m., for a book signing event hosted by Museo Benini. The event features three books about Bamberger’s life and work as an activist, entrepreneur and founder of Selah, Bamberger Ranch Preserve. The newest publication, My Stories, All True: J. David Bamberger on Life as an Entrepreneur, is Pamela…
LifestyleNew Jersey Monthly

The Borscht Belt to Host Elyssa Friedland Book Signing July 30

From 5–7 pm, author Elyssa Friedland will bring her book, Last Summer at the Golden Hotel, to The Borscht Belt. The first hour is free: fans can engage in a Q&A with Friedland and have her sign a copy of the book, which will be available for purchase. The second hour is a VIP experience, giving guests exclusive access to a meet-and-greet with the author, as well as a boxed dinner from The Borscht Belt. The box includes a choice of cold sandwich, plus sides, chips and soda. VIP tickets are $75 per person. A portion of sales will support Leket Israel, an organization providing meals to Israelis in need.
East Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

COLLECTORS’ CORNER FEATURES AUTHOR-SIGNED BOOKS

Volunteer members of Friends of the East Providence Public Library have gathered more than 75 special books that have been donated by library patrons. These collectible books can be ordered by email or phone and picked up at Weaver Library. Lists of some of these books are available on the...
Washington Township, MIMacomb Daily

Washington Historical Musem holds book signing Aug. 8

The Washington Musem, located at 58230 Van Dyke Avenue in Washington Township, will host a book signing of Linda Cynowa’s latest Arcadia Images of America publication “Farming in Northern Macomb County” from 1-4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 8 while the museum is also open. She has also published two other books and stories involving Washington and Macomb townships.

