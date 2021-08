Tall fences, large trees, overgrown bushes: Each of these features can make it difficult for cars approaching an intersection or turning out of an alley to see what’s around the corner, notably cyclists and pedestrians. While many communities have “clear vision” ordinances to keep street corners free from visual obstructions, Traverse City only has such rules for commercial districts – not residential ones. City commissioners Monday will discuss the possibility of directing the planning commission to research and draft a policy that would outline “clear vision” rules for the city’s residential neighborhoods.