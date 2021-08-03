Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Previously convicted felon pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Eduardo Zazueta, 25, pleaded guilty on July 30 in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Zazueta will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled. Zazueta was indicted on Nov. 17, 2020. According to the indictment and other...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Firearms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Pocatello, IDPosted by
Shore News Network

Federal Jury Convicts Fort Hall Man of Murder

POCATELLO – After a four-day jury trial, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello found Justin Beasley, 27, of Fort Hall, Idaho, guilty of second degree murder, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial, which began on August 2nd, and concluded with guilty verdicts on the afternoon of August 5th.
Roxbury Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

West Roxbury Woman Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

BOSTON – A West Roxbury woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston in connection with a scheme involving inferior merchandise refunds. Tamara Khatuntseva, 64, pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock who scheduled sentencing for Dec. 6, 2021. Khatuntseva was charged on July 20, 2021.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Nebraska Fugitive Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

Ocala, Florida – Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Howard D. Farley, Jr. (72, Weirsdale) to four years in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised released for passport fraud, aggravated identity theft, and operating as a pilot without a legitimate airman’s certificate. The court also ordered the forfeiture of an aircraft that was seized by the Department of Homeland Security at Farley’s home.
Boston, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

Boston Man Charged with Heroin Distribution

BOSTON – A Boston man was arrested yesterday and charged with distribution of heroin. Anthony Howard, 34, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin. Following an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal, Howard was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 11, 2021.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Long Island Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Firearm-Related Murder in Connection with Shooting Death in Riverhead

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Jason Langhorn, a member of the “Lowrider Brims” subset of the Bloods and an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, a violent criminal enterprise operating in Riverhead, New York, pleaded guilty to firearm-related murder for his role in the slaying of Thomas Lacolla on November 17, 2015, while attempting to kill another rival of the gang. The proceeding was held before United States Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson.
Menands, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Convicted Murderer Sentenced to 51 Months for Stealing and Possessing a Handgun

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Anthony A. Parker, age 55, of Troy, was sentenced today to 51 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and New York State Police (NYSP) Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.
Bronx, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Bronx Man Convicted Of Murder-For-Hire Conspiracy, Drug Trafficking, And Firearms Offenses

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday against SYDNEY SCALES, a/k/a “Moe Black,” a/k/a “Sid,” on five counts in a Superseding Indictment, including charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, a firearms offense, and two counts of distributing crack cocaine. SCALES is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who presided over the 11-day trial.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Deputy Arrested For Lying On Federal Firearm Forms At Gun Dealer

Ocala, Florida – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the arrest of Kenyari Devaughnte Brewton (26, Ocala) on a criminal complaint charging him with eight counts of knowingly causing a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) to maintain false information in its official records. Each count is punishable by up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. According to court records, Brewton worked as a detention deputy for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office until his arrest on August 5, 2021.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Shore News Network

Tucson Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Five Years

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oscar Alberto Martinez, 27, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Martinez previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Martinez operated as a drug courier...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Four Defendants Charged With Federal Drug or Firearm Violations in Probe Centered on North Suburbs of Chicago

CHICAGO — A joint federal and local criminal investigation in the far north suburbs of Chicago has resulted in federal drug or firearm charges against four individuals. The alleged drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession occurred last winter in Waukegan and Beach Park, according to indictments unsealed this week in U.S. District Court in Chicago. According to the charges, ROBERT SPURLOCK, 36, of Beach Park, distributed cocaine and illegally possessed a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number; KURT NASH, JR., 34, of Milwaukee, Wisc., distributed cocaine on two occasions; RAFAEL ALVAREZ-MURILLO, 27, of Waukegan, distributed methamphetamine and illegally possessed a handgun; and JASON NAJERA-PRADO, 31, of Waukegan, illegally possessed two handguns. Spurlock, Alvarez-Murillo, and Najera-Prado were previously convicted of felonies and were not lawfully allowed to possess firearms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy