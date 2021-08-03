Cancel
Bicycles

Bikes for All MeetUps

traverseticker.com
 4 days ago

This program is for individuals with special needs who are 26 years & older. Norte has a growing fleet of adaptive bikes for all types of people with special needs. Held every Tues. at 10:30am at Norte's Clubhouse, TC. Bring a lunch.

www.traverseticker.com

