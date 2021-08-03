Bikes for All MeetUps

(Easily accessible 7 min walk from Ashby BART) After a year of Covid 19, are you yearning to deeply connect with new people. What is Deep Connect (DC)?’Conscious Deep Connection and Jedi Hacking Community’ Meetings are more than just the cool new Bay-Area-style-self-improvement meetup on the block. We will teach each other secrets to go deep and get real. We will guide eachother and use this practice to expand into a new exploration of our lives – community, creativity, wealth, purpose, sex, and love. Whether you are a 30-something techie seeking long-term partnership or a 50-something looking gain insight into your personal struggles, this is a chance to put away your cell phone, and be amazed by ordinary people. This is not a fake-being-happy workshop. Laughter and crying will be equally welcome.Unlike some meetups that can be overly ‘heady” or lecture-oriented, this is a ‘Hybrid’ Connection event. DC combines meditation, games, awareness-building one-on-one and group activities, and deep reflection; allow with a chance to connect and be social in a low-pressure environment. Walk in to grow with strangers, …leave as friends. 🙂