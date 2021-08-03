TCNewTech August Hybrid Event

|Categories: Columns, Friends4Lunch + Friends4Drinks |Click here for all press, reviews & features about El Potro, Shotguns Bar, Venue Restaurant & Lounge. Our July Friends4Lunch was extra special. For one, we were able to dine at a brand new restaurant in town—El Potro Mexican Restaurant (www.facebook.com/profile). Their menu did not disappoint! Our attendees were able to try a variety of authentic Mexican dishes, including Fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, taquitos, the chimichanga, Arroz con Pollo, tortas, and much more. The margaritas were tasty as well! Everyone really enjoyed themselves. We were also able to honor our dear friend, Don Miltner, Jr. Don recently passed away, and he left behind a big empty chair at the table—one that will never be filled quite like he was able to. Don was very involved in community organizations. Those who had the opportunity of meeting Don know how enthusiastic he was, and we were blessed to have his energy at each Friends4Lunch event for over three years. He really was the ultimate “friend for lunch”.