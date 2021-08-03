Chicago
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. One of the most memorable chart-toppers in popular music, Chicago's instantly recognizable sound—a fusion of pop, rock, & jazz—& trademark horn section have propelled them to 11 number-one singles, two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, & a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Join the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers for an evening of hits such as "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park," & "If You Leave Me Now." Tickets go on sale Tues., June 22.www.traverseticker.com
