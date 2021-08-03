Women Owning Woodlands (W.O.W.) Hike

The Leelanau Conservation District & W.O.W. are hosting a hike through a woman-owned forest property in Maple City. Participants will be able to experience different examples of forest management & learn from local professionals. Some topics of discussion will be managing red pine plantations, what to anticipate when doing a harvest, & enhancing fallow fields & small forest openings for diverse wildlife habitat. This free event is geared for women to learn & share about becoming a confident forest steward, though all are welcome to attend. Address is provided upon registration.