Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grapevine, TX

KidsNotes: Presented by Members of the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra

grapevinetexas.gov
 4 days ago

Early exposure to music and the arts is crucial to developing the creative spark in youth. To this end the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra's KidsNotes program offers a one hour hands-on interactive presentation to young children giving them the opportunity to hear, see, touch, and explore different aspects of classical music and the orchestra. No registgration needed. This program is designed for preschool and early elementary-aged children, but anyone is welcome.

www.grapevinetexas.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grapevine, TX
Entertainment
City
Grapevine, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Las Colinas#Classical Music#The Arts#Kidsnotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy