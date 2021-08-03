KidsNotes: Presented by Members of the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra
Early exposure to music and the arts is crucial to developing the creative spark in youth. To this end the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra's KidsNotes program offers a one hour hands-on interactive presentation to young children giving them the opportunity to hear, see, touch, and explore different aspects of classical music and the orchestra. No registgration needed. This program is designed for preschool and early elementary-aged children, but anyone is welcome.www.grapevinetexas.gov
