UPDATE at 5:00 p.m. on August 5: Further details regarding a deadly car accident in Harrah have been released by Yakima County officials. According to the Yakima County Deputy Scot Swallow, all seven of the individuals involved in the crash were young men between 16 and 18 years old. They worked together at a Yakima County farm and were let off for their lunch break. Four of them were inside the car and three were in the flatbed of the 2003 Ford Explorer.