PANTONE Officially Recognizes Hong Kong Tramway Green As A New Color

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANTONE has officially introduced a new shade of green, dubbed the ‘HK Tram Green’, as a tribute to the city’s iconic mode of public transportation. The shade is a vivid, deep grassy green to commemorate the historical and cultural significance of the trams in the city, as well as its status as a global landmark.

designtaxi.com

#Pantone#Color#Tramway#The Pantone Color System#Hk Tramways#The Hk Tram#Hk Collection
