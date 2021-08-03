Zone 3 Recycling Pickup: Paper

The following is a message from Republic Services (the company which provides curbside trash and recycling collection inside Nixa city limits):. Due to staffing challenges being experienced by Republic Services, we will not be picking up your recycling this week but will resume curbside recycling pickup on the next scheduled recycling service day starting 8/9/2021. If needed, Nixa residents may drop recyclables at the Nixa Recycle Center located at 1093 N. Eaglecrest. The Nixa Recycle Center is currently open Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 7am to 7pm and on Mondays from 8am to 4:15pm. We will continue to pick up trash on your scheduled service day. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time. If you have questions please contact us at 417-268-1278 or 417-268-1265.