Wild Pursuit With Reportedly Armed Suspect Ends After Car Spins Out Of Control, Slams Into Big Rig

07.05.2021 | 10:30 PM | MONTEBELLO- Montebello police department was in a slow-speed pursuit. It's unclear what the initial want was for. The suspect drove up and down Whittier Blvd between Montebello blvd. and Taylor ave. making numerous u-turns during the pursuit. The suspect can be seen crashing into the curb then continuing on. The suspect vehicle was spike stripped multiple times as seen in the video but continued on with flat tires. The suspect finally crashed into a curb at Taylor ave and Olympic Blvd. The suspect refused to comply with the officers and get out of his vehicle. Officers fired multiple rounds of non-lethal bullets and pepper balls at the suspect. The suspect can be seen choking on the pepper gas. A large crowd gathered to watch the ongoing stand-off. Montebello police department called for the CHP and Los Angeles sheriffs department to assist with crowd control. Officers gave commands for the crowd to disperse. The crowd reluctantly complied but was arguing with the authorities. The suspect finally complied and was taken into custody. The suspect was treat by medical personal at the scene it is unknown if he was transported to a local are hospital