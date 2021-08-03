Cancel
Public Safety

Wild Pursuit With Reportedly Armed Suspect Ends After Car Spins Out Of Control, Slams Into Big Rig

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were in pursuit of an allegedly aggressive suspect with a gun in the South LA area. A suspect was taken into custody.

Public Safety
Paramount, CAPosted by
CBS LA

High-Speed Pursuit With Stolen Car Ends With Crash In Paramount

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A pursuit that began in the Inland Empire came to an end in a residential neighborhood in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount Friday morning when the suspect slammed into a fence. July 23, 2021. (CBSLA) The chase began sometime before 9:30 a.m. when Barstow police officers attempted to pull over a Mercedes sedan for speeding and discovered that it had been reported stolen. California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, which wound its way west across San Bernardino County and into L.A. County. The suspect made his way onto surface streets in Santa Fe Springs and then Norwalk. Just after 9:50 a.m., he appeared to clip another vehicle and then traveled a few more blocks before slamming into a fence at El Camino Avenue and Mark Keppel Street. Aerial footage from Sky9 showed him exiting the car with his hands up and surrendering. The suspect was not immediately identified. The exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not confirmed.
Vacaville, CAEast Bay Times

Police: Vehicle pursuit through Vacaville ends with suspect’s suicide

A traffic stop in Vacaville early Tuesday escalated into a freeway pursuit and ended with the suspect’s apparent suicide. His name was not released by police or the Solano County Coroner’s Office. Around 12:30 a.m., a Vacaville police officer initiated a traffic stop near Gibson Canyon and Fruitvale roads. The...
Montebello, CAonscene.tv

Non-Lethal Rounds Fired At Suspect After Pursuit | Montebello

07.05.2021 | 10:30 PM | MONTEBELLO- Montebello police department was in a slow-speed pursuit. It’s unclear what the initial want was for. The suspect drove up and down Whittier Blvd between Montebello blvd. and Taylor ave. making numerous u-turns during the pursuit. The suspect can be seen crashing into the curb then continuing on. The suspect vehicle was spike stripped multiple times as seen in the video but continued on with flat tires. The suspect finally crashed into a curb at Taylor ave and Olympic Blvd. The suspect refused to comply with the officers and get out of his vehicle. Officers fired multiple rounds of non-lethal bullets and pepper balls at the suspect. The suspect can be seen choking on the pepper gas. A large crowd gathered to watch the ongoing stand-off. Montebello police department called for the CHP and Los Angeles sheriffs department to assist with crowd control. Officers gave commands for the crowd to disperse. The crowd reluctantly complied but was arguing with the authorities. The suspect finally complied and was taken into custody. The suspect was treat by medical personal at the scene it is unknown if he was transported to a local are hospital For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

IMPD vehicle pursuit ends in fatal crash; suspect dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash, killing the pursued driver. It began with a stolen vehicle investigation about 11 p.m. Monday on Shelby Street near Garfield Park on the city’s south side. Police say the suspect fled from police and that a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 60 miles per hour.
Colton, CAKTLA.com

Suspect wounded in deputy shooting after pursuit in Colton

A pursuit suspect was shot and wounded by a deputy after a chase in Colton Wednesday night, officials said. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Sperry Drive and Fairway Avenue in Colton. The incident unfolded after a deputy tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver...
Kansas City, KSKCTV 5

2 in custody after pursuit involving U-Haul ends in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A police pursuit involving a U-Haul ended in KCK with two people being taken into custody on Thursday evening. Kansas Highway Patrol, who assisted in the chase, told KCTV5 News that it's believed that the pursuit started in Bonner Springs. Bonner Springs police confirmed that,...
Glendale, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Five Arrested After Wild Pursuit Ends With Car Crashing Into Pole, Flipping Over

ECHO PARK (CBSLA) – Five people were taken into custody Thursday after a pursuit suspect struck a utility pole and flipped over on a street in Silver Lake. Glendale police officers began pursuing the silver-colored sedan in the Glendale area after attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects led police on a high-speed pursuit through the Atwater Village and Echo Park areas before losing control during a left turn and violently striking a utility pole, knocking down live power lines near Berkeley Avenue and Allesandro Street at about 5:25 p.m. The car rolled over onto its roof and five occupants crawled out, surrendering to police shortly afterward. No one was said to be injured in the crash. (© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Suspect rams Dayton police cruiser; pursuit ends in crash

3 taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of a gray Lexus with Kentucky plates fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon and then intentionally rammed an officer’s cruiser before a police chase ended in a crash involving three vehicles in Dayton. Dayton police Sgt. Theodore Trupp said the suspect...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

DWI suspect flees car on foot after rollover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver has been arrested for allegedly running from the scene of a rollover crash. Albuquerque police say a Chevy sedan clipped another vehicle and went rolling near Coors and I-40 around 1:00 a.m. A man and woman in that car reportedly fled on...
Nye County, NVpvtimes.com

Suspect arrested after armed standoff

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are recovering from minor injuries after a tense standoff with an armed suspect. The situation occurred on Sunday, July 18, at approximately 9 p.m., at a residence on the 1100 block of Bruce Street. Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel leader, 27, 'is busted out of jail by 30 armed men and escapes in back of an ambulance just 24 hours after he was arrested for drugs and human trafficking'

Mexican authorities have launched a search for a high-ranking Gulf Cartel leader after an armed gang dressed in military gear busted into a holding facility across from McAllen, Texas and helped him escape. José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as El Metro 27, was sprung out of the...
Auburn, WAauburn-reporter.com

Armed car theft lead to pursuit and search for suspects in Auburn

Auburn police searched for three armed people suspected of stealing a car on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 1, said Kolby Crossley, Auburn Police Department’s public information officer. Police engaged in a very brief pursuit of the vehicle before the three occupants got out and fled on foot in the...

