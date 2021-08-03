Wild Pursuit With Reportedly Armed Suspect Ends After Car Spins Out Of Control, Slams Into Big Rig

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A pursuit that began in the Inland Empire came to an end in a residential neighborhood in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount Friday morning when the suspect slammed into a fence.
July 23, 2021. (CBSLA)
The chase began sometime before 9:30 a.m. when Barstow police officers attempted to pull over a Mercedes sedan for speeding and discovered that it had been reported stolen.
California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, which wound its way west across San Bernardino County and into L.A. County.
The suspect made his way onto surface streets in Santa Fe Springs and then Norwalk.
Just after 9:50 a.m., he appeared to clip another vehicle and then traveled a few more blocks before slamming into a fence at El Camino Avenue and Mark Keppel Street.
Aerial footage from Sky9 showed him exiting the car with his hands up and surrendering.
The suspect was not immediately identified. The exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not confirmed.
