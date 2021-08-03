Cancel
Cody Garbrandt moves down to 125 to fight Kai Kara France

By John
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC Bantamweight Cody Garbrandt has decided to move down and try to and become the short-listed 2 division UFC champions. He will be facing the #7 ranked flyweight Kai Kara France on December 11. He was initially booked to fight for the title on his flyweight debut but unfortunately...

