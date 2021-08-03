Cody Garbrandt moves down to 125 to fight Kai Kara France

Cody Garbrandt slammed TJ Dillashaw for the comments he has made ahead of his UFC return, saying there is “nothing honest about this guy.”. Dillashaw returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 when he takes on former training partner Cory Sandhagen. Another former training partner of Dillashaw’s is Garbrandt, his former rival who he knocked out twice in UFC bantamweight title fights. Ahead of his return to the Octagon, Dillashaw has been making the media rounds and talking about his two-year suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, which he readily admits he used and served his time for. While a lot of fans and media have been praising Dillashaw for being open and honest about his past drug use in the sport, Garbrandt believes that there is nothing honest about what Dillashaw is saying.