Battery Market In Telecommunication Industry To Grow By USD 5.69 Billion| Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the battery market in the telecommunication industry and it is poised to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact report on the battery market in the telecommunication industry offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 markets estimates. As per Technavio's COVID-19 Analysis, the market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?The lead-acid battery is the leading segment in the market.
  • What are the major trends in the market?Factors such as the declining Li-ion battery prices, the increasing need for rural electrification, and the high operating costs of telecom towers are the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Total SA are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increase in power consumption. However, the decline in diesel prices will challenge the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Total SA are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in power consumption will offer immense growth opportunities, the decline in diesel prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this battery market in the telecommunication industry forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

The battery market in the telecommunication industry is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Lead-acid Battery
  • Li-ion Battery
  • Others
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The battery market in the telecommunication industry report covers the following areas:

  • Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Size
  • Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Trends
  • Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry Industry Analysis

This study identifies the declining Li-ion battery prices as one of the prime reasons driving the Battery Market in the Telecommunication Industry growth during the next few years.

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Download PDF Brochure and Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's subscription platform Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Battery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the battery market growth in the telecommunication industry during the next five years
  • Estimation of the battery market size in the telecommunication industry and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the battery market in the telecommunication industry across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the battery market vendors in the telecommunication industry

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Global Battery Separator Market- The battery separator market is segmented by application (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Battery Recycling Market- The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
  • Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
  • C&D Technologies Inc.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Technologies
  • GS Yuasa International Ltd.
  • Leoch International Technology Ltd.
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/battery-market-in-telecommunication-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battery-market-in-telecommunication-industry-to-grow-by-usd-5-69-billion-key-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301346602.html

SOURCE Technavio

