Inflammation—that dreaded subject of headache and arthritis commercials—just sounds like trouble. And although inflammation is a natural response that helps our bodies heal, if it hangs around too long, it can be dangerous indeed. Chronic inflammation can even lead to health conditions that can be deadly. Read on to find out why and how, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.