NBA free agency 2021: The contract extension roundup, featuring Stephen Curry and Trae Young's new deals
You might have heard that this year's free-agent market lacks star power. Less discussed is the list of players eligible for contract extensions, which certainly does not. The Golden State Warriors have already come to terms on a four-year, $215 million extension with Stephen Curry, according to Marc Stein, who was also the first to report that the Miami Heat will sign Jimmy Butler to a four-year, $182 million extension.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0