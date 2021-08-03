NBA free agency 2021: The contract extension roundup, featuring Stephen Curry and Trae Young's new deals

For the second straight season, the Golden State Warriors earned quality young talent from the NBA Draft. Last year, it was James Wiseman. Now, it’s Jonathan Kuminga. Taken as the 7th overall pick by the Warriors, Kuminga will add more depth to the roster with his versatility, athleticism, and toughness. At only 18 years old, he’s already being projected by some as the guy with the highest upside among the lottery picks. He’ll also have a slew of mentors in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.