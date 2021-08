In a surprising move that few of us would have expected, veteran point guard George Hill is reported to be en route to a reunion with the Milwaukee Bucks. The route Hill takes to get back to Milwaukee is a lengthy one, starting back in 2018. Originally acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Hill played out the remainder of the 2018-19 season with the Bucks and was a steady hand in the backcourt. His final year of his contract was mostly non-guaranteed, so the Bucks waived him, only to re-sign him a few days later. He was again a reliable presence for the team, even helping lead the wildcat strike in the bubble, but his salary was necessary to include (with Eric Bledsoe) in the Jrue Holiday trade.