The Disney Plus movies you need to watch in 2021

It’s hard to say for certain what with all the books and movies that are being seen as troubling and not ‘woke’ enough to show to kids and adolescents just whether or not The Outsiders is still considered a classic in high school. But back in the day, this was one of the many stories that a lot of us grew up with, and catchphrases such as “Stay gold Ponyboy” were still being tossed about. And even more than that, people knew what it meant. But these days it’s difficult to know what’s being taught in schools, though it’s always hopeful that there are a few copies of The Outsiders on the shelves since the book was impressive and the movie was definitely memorable. But there were a lot of movies around that time period that managed to catch the attention of a large number of people either because they were inspirational, had a stellar cast, or simply because they told a great story that a lot of people ended up remembering well into their adult years. It might be time to watch The Outsiders again just to brush up, but there are plenty of other movies that people can watch that might give the same amount of inspiration or at least the same type of feeling that The Outsiders managed to give people. From the characters to the overall story it was a movie that a lot of people can still remember fondly.