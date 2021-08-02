Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Regunberg appears to have second thoughts about second run for lieutenant governor

By Edward Fitzpatrick
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — In December, former state Representative Aaron Regunberg appeared to be gearing up for another run for lieutenant governor. The Providence Democrat sent supporters a campaign-style video, emphasizing that he’d received 49 percent of the vote in a 2018 Democratic primary, nearly unseating then-Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee. “We almost got there two years ago,” he wrote at the time. “I know that this time around, together, we can get the job done.”

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Fitzpatrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Lieutenant Governor#Lieutenant General#Democratic#Globe#Us Commerce#Providence City Council#Bipoc#Harvard Law School#Brown University#Regunberg Co#The General Assembly#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy