Regunberg appears to have second thoughts about second run for lieutenant governor
PROVIDENCE — In December, former state Representative Aaron Regunberg appeared to be gearing up for another run for lieutenant governor. The Providence Democrat sent supporters a campaign-style video, emphasizing that he'd received 49 percent of the vote in a 2018 Democratic primary, nearly unseating then-Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee. "We almost got there two years ago," he wrote at the time. "I know that this time around, together, we can get the job done."
