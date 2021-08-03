Moundsville City Council Considers Abandoning Alley

The future of a small, gravel path between Morton and Tomlinson avenues in Moundsville was the subject of debate Monday evening at Moundsville’s city council meeting. The small, raised path does not allow through traffic between the streets, connecting the extreme south end of the roads before both terminate at 12th Street. The city had the first reading of an ordinance vacating, abandoning and annulling parts of the alley, returning property on the land to the neighboring homeowners. The ordinance also includes two other “paper alleys” in the same block.