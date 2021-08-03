Cancel
Public Health

There’s not always two sides to a story

Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

Your Sunday edition showed a glaring contrast in reporting about two of the biggest issues facing us today: the “big denial” and the “big lie.”. Ms. Carol Bryant courageously came forward and candidly talked about becoming ill from the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. Her story refutes the “big denial” that this virus and its variants are serious threats. The article clearly explains the need for all persons to become vaccinated and the continued need for masking in some situations. It provided excellent information to your reading public.

Donald Trump
#Big Lie
Presidential Election

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
U.S. Politics

WH Official: 50% Of Americans Fully Vaccinated

(Washington, DC) — Fifty-percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s according to a tweet from the White House COVID-19 Data Director. Cyrus Shahpar also said there were more than half a million newly vaccinated Americans in the latest report. The number of individuals who have decided to roll up their sleeves for the first time has increased eleven-percent from the previous week.
POTUS

Your Trump Card benefits

You may have some questions about the newly announced Trump card! Well, I have answers!. If I play my Trump Card in a game, do I automatically win the game?. Absolutely not, but it will allow you to say that the game was rigged against you and call the entire premise of the game into question. This is what is meant by winning.
Presidential Election

Mary Trump on whether Donald Trump will run again in 2024

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Mary Trump says she didn’t think Donald Trump would run again in 2024. But now she says if Republicans keeping rigging the system and Donald Trump gets the message that he can’t lose, she’s “not so sure” he will abstain. She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that’s why “Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules, because Republicans have burned the rule books.”Aug. 4, 2021.
Congress & Courts
Salon

Lauren Boebert says her late-night Capitol mystery tour was "totally legit." Except it wasn't

As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Mail

'I specifically said no blacks': Financial advisor is fired for 'saying she didn't want to waste time interviewing black applicants' after TikTok star exposed her with leaked documents

A Texas financial advisor has been fired after a TikTok star shamed her in a video for allegedly not wanting to interview black job applicants and is accused of saying it's a 'complete waste of my time.'. A purported leaked internal communication where Eileen Cure allegedly said, 'I specifically said...
Kids

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Congress & Courts
Fox News

Cori Bush, Democrat demanding eviction halt, was sued for not paying rent

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has been demanding a halt in evictions since last week, was sued for not paying thousands of dollars in rent in 2015. In early June 2015, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri ordered Bush to pay $3,167.25, including court costs, to the plaintiff Trotwood Downs and Brittany Town Homes, state court records reviewed by Fox News show.
Public Health
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid nine days after saying virus is ‘nothing to be afraid of’

A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said.Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital.His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.“It was a daily thing that he...
Behind Viral Videos
Daily Mail

Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...

