There’s not always two sides to a story
Your Sunday edition showed a glaring contrast in reporting about two of the biggest issues facing us today: the “big denial” and the “big lie.”. Ms. Carol Bryant courageously came forward and candidly talked about becoming ill from the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. Her story refutes the “big denial” that this virus and its variants are serious threats. The article clearly explains the need for all persons to become vaccinated and the continued need for masking in some situations. It provided excellent information to your reading public.theindependent.com
