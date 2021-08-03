Cancel
Dillonvale, OH

RICHARD HENRY

Richard “Pumpsie” Lee Henry, 74, of Dillonvale, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Liza’s Place. He was born on March 26, 1947, in Martins Ferry a son of the late Raymond and Thelma (Kramer) Henry. He served his country in the United States Army, retired from the Buckeye Local School System where he was a schoolteacher for over 30 years. Richard was also a member of the Pine Valley Sportsman Club and the Dillonvale Eagles, he was an avid gardener, fisherman and Boston Red Sox fan.

