RICHARD HENRY

Richard “Pumpsie” Lee Henry, 74, of Dillonvale, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Liza’s Place. He was born on March 26, 1947, in Martins Ferry a son of the late Raymond and Thelma (Kramer) Henry. He served his country in the United States Army, retired from the Buckeye Local School System where he was a schoolteacher for over 30 years. Richard was also a member of the Pine Valley Sportsman Club and the Dillonvale Eagles, he was an avid gardener, fisherman and Boston Red Sox fan.