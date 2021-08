I trust in God, I love my country, and will respect its laws, I will play fair, and strive to win, but win or lose, I will always do my best. It just seemed fitting to start this week’s column with the Little League Pledge. Like most things created by Little League Baseball, it’s ahead of its time. It was written over six decades ago by Peter McGovern and provides the perfect words to start every sporting event in our Nation. However, even better than that, is that it could be used to start every sporting event, including the Olympics. The words could be recited by any nation in any language and be completely understood as positive.