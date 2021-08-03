Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

A Rough Ride on Two-Mile Hill

Intelligencer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday through Friday, August 13 on I-70 Westbound from Exit 10 to the bottom of Two-Mile Hill to allow for road resurfacing work on the westbound side of the highway in that area, according to the The West Virginia Division of Highways. Exit 10 on and off ramps will be closed during the same time and a detour will be in effect on CR 41 and CR 41/9. (Photo by Scott McCloskey)

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Patterns#Cr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

$1T infrastructure bill passes key test vote

The Senate on Saturday voted to start wrapping up a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan package, clearing a key hurdle to finishing the bill. Senators voted 67-27 to advance the bill. Eighteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to help get the legislation over the 60-vote hurdle. Without an agreement, the...
POTUSNBC News

Student loan payment pause extended to Jan. 31, White House announces

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday announced that the moratorium on federal student loan payments would be extended until Jan. 31, just weeks before the pause was set to expire at the end of September. In a statement, the Department of Education said that this would be the "final...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy