A Rough Ride on Two-Mile Hill

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday through Friday, August 13 on I-70 Westbound from Exit 10 to the bottom of Two-Mile Hill to allow for road resurfacing work on the westbound side of the highway in that area, according to the The West Virginia Division of Highways. Exit 10 on and off ramps will be closed during the same time and a detour will be in effect on CR 41 and CR 41/9. (Photo by Scott McCloskey)