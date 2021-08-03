Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Transgender Olympian Hubbard hailed as debate rages

By Neil SANDS, Mohd RASFAN, Chris GRAYTHEN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gSIB_0bFyKscF00
New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard competes in the women's +87kg weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics /AFP

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has been hailed as a transgender pioneer after her short-lived Olympic debut but Games chiefs continue to wrestle with the thorny issues raised by her historic appearance.

Hubbard's much-anticipated medal bid in the +87kg category ended in anti-climatic fashion at the Tokyo International Forum on Monday when she was eliminated after botching her opening three lifts.

The 43-year-old later admitted she was "overwhelmed" during her moment in the spotlight, which was described by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the first appearance by an openly transgender woman at an Olympics.

"Competing at this level unlocks a certain amount of adrenalin and I think I might have just slightly overcooked it," she told TVNZ.

Trans advocates said her presence on sport's biggest stage, however brief, still created history and paved the way for more athletes who do not fit into a binary male-female framework.

"Congratulations to Laurel Hubbard. She may not have won a medal but just qualifying for the Olympics is an incredible achievement," British trans author and academic Ruth Pearce tweeted.

"As an out trans athlete competing under intense and unfair scrutiny, she has helped to make history."

Prominent Australian activist Kirsti Miller said Hubbard's appearance meant "the tide has turned" in favour of inclusion in sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQxD3_0bFyKscF00
New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard has been hailed as a transgender pioneer after her Olympic debut /POOL/AFP

"The IOC have adopted a baseline policy that sporting competition is a human right for all regardless of how we are born or who we are," she said.

However, debate still rages about the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sport, with the IOC set to release new guidelines on the issues after the Tokyo Games are completed.

- 'Big advantage?' -

Critics argue athletes such as Hubbard, who was born male and transitioned to female in her 30s, have physical benefits hardwired into their bodies during their formative years.

These include greater muscle mass and lung capacity, leading to fears that female-born athletes could be forced to compete on an uneven playing field.

Even the New Zealand Olympic Committee, which has taken comprehensive measures to protect and support Hubbard during her time in Tokyo, recognised the issue remained live after her appearance.

"We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play," it said.

The IOC, under guidelines adopted in 2003, only allowed transgender participation for athletes who had undergone gender reassignment surgery but dropped the requirement in 2015, instead focusing on lower testosterone levels.

It says the upcoming guidelines -- which will act as a framework for sporting federations rather than offering hard-and-fast rules -- would attempt to balance fairness, inclusion and safety.

Belgian lifter Anna Vanbellinghen, a rival of Hubbard's in the +87kg class, has been highly critical of Hubbard's inclusion and said current rules favoured trans women.

She did not believe the revised guidelines would settle the issue, predicting that would take time and a willingness by all parties to compromise.

"We can't go from one extreme to the other and back again. Little by little, if we can come up with something better, I will be satisfied," she said.

"Of course, I'm not against compromising but the rules as they are give a very big advantage (to trans women) so it's good they're being reviewed."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Transgender Women#Transgender Woman#Tvnz#British#Australian#Ioc#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The white women of the Norwegian handball team are finding out what hijabi women knew all along

Another day, another group of men deciding how women should cover their bodies. Except this time, the victims in the spotlight are white women from Norway. The oppressors? The International Handball Federation.Citing “improper clothing”, the Federation’s Disciplinary Commission slapped a fine of 150 euros per member of Norway’s female team at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 championship on Sunday, because they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms that are required of players. They were penalized for deciding to add a little bit of length to their uniforms, thereby fully covering their butts and inner thighs — even...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Gwen Berry Says Caitlyn Jenner Should 'Do Her Research' to Understand Flag Protest

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry has hit back at Caitlyn Jenner's criticism of her protest at June's U.S. Olympic track and field trials. After winning a bronze medal and securing her place at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, 31-year-old Berry was on the podium when "The Star-Spangled Banner" started playing. She then turned away from the flag to face the stands. She later placed a black T-shirt with the words "Activist Athlete" over her head.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy