Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Euronext Amsterdam#Bghl#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Mtd#Aex#Lse#Nav N A#Treasury#N A Shares Issued#Llp#The#Company#Also#Bg Fund Icav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level

GBP/USD is unlikely to move far ahead of Thursday’s policy announcement by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee. However, after easing back from psychological resistance at 1.40 late last week, it could slip further near-term. GBP/USD backs away from resistance. The rejection by GBP/USD of the 1.40 psychological resistance...
StocksShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Claverhouse tops interim benchmark as assets rise

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC - invests in income generating UK companies with a focus on those that provide consistent and growing dividends - Says its total net asset return rose 14% in the six months ended June 30, outperforming its benchmark return of 11% from the FTSE All-Share Index. Sees its net asset value per share climb 26% in the first half to 12.82 pence from 10.19p the year prior. Declares a second quarterly dividend of 7.00p for 2021. Issues its first 7.00p dividend on June 4, up 7.7% year-on-year from 6.50p at the same point in 2020.
BusinessShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 63,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 982.29 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
Public SafetyTidbits

Yet another scam?

My wife got an SMS on her iPhone claiming to be from USPS about an undelivered parcel. She clicked on the link it contained and came to a very good lookalike USPS page. When she asked if I was expecting a parcel a few bells rang. No, I was not.
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Approves Rule Forcing Companies To Hire Minority, LGBTQ+ Executives And Publicly Disclose Diversity

The top U.S. financial regulatory agency approved a rule that forces publicly traded companies to reveal the diversity of their executive boardroom to investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted in favor of the rule, which will apply to all companies traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, according to the text of the approval released Friday.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Businessrealcleardefense.com

Hypersonic Weapons Could Tilt War in Favor of Russia, China

Hypersonic weapons could well transform the strategic balance. The United States’ adversaries recognize this fact — Russia and China have both tested hypersonics and appear to have prioritized integrating them into their combat forces. The U.S. must do the same — or accept a strategic balance in our adversaries’ favor.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FLEX LTD. For: Aug 04 Filed by: HURLSTON MICHAEL E.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:

Comments / 0

Community Policy