SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de GusmÃ£o lease and operate contracts
SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that it has signed with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) the Letter of Intent for a 22.5 years lease and operate contracts of FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. The unit will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, approximately 160 kilometers from Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro state, in Brazil.
