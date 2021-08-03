Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de GusmÃ£o lease and operate contracts

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that it has signed with PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) the Letter of Intent for a 22.5 years lease and operate contracts of FPSO Alexandre de GusmÃ£o. The unit will be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, approximately 160 kilometers from Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro state, in Brazil.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Petrobras#Alexandre#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Petr#Shell Brasil#Cnodc#Cnooc#Fast4ward#Company#Fifth Mpf#Ghg#Corporate Profile#Sbm Offshore N V#The Management Board#Ir Mobile#Vincent Kempkes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Related
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

SBM Offshore Half Year 2021 Earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Record-breaking backlog, increased shareholder returns, positioning for New Energy. Highlights. Financial results in line with management expectations. Record-level US$29.5 billion proforma backlog, up by c. US$8 billion. Launch of...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Q2 2021 Oil & Gas contracts review – Petrobras awarded Buzios FPSO contracts, Brazil

Global oil and gas contracts activity in Q2 2021 witnessed a decrease in the number of contracts and contract value. The significant decrease in contract value from $46.4bn in Q1 2021 to $27.6bn in Q2 2021 was attributed to the significant difference-maker $12.242bn contract of Chiyoda and Technip Energies for the North Field East LNG project signed in Q1 2021. Some of the notable contracts during Q2 2021 include Saipem and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) joint venture (JV), as well as Keppel Shipyard’s contracts from Petrobras for the construction of Buzios VIII (P-79) and Buzios VII (P-78) FPSO for deployment on the Buzios field, Brazil, and McDermott International and Sinopec International Petroleum Service consortium’s $2bn future EPCC contract from Total for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) services for Tilenga development in the Lake Albert Basin, Republic of Uganda.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

SBM Offshore Signs 26 Year FPSO Deal with Petrobras

SBM Offshore has announced that it has signed contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for the 26.25 year lease and operation of the FPSO Almirante Tamandare. SBM Offshore has announced that it has signed contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the 26.25 year lease and operation of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(LSE:VLU) (the "Company" or "Valeura"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, reports its unaudited financial and operating results for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.
Posted by
TheStreet

3DX Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Manufacturing Facility/Real Estate

SEATTLE, WA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - 3DX Industries, Inc.(DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Specialty Metal Works, LLC., which includes a 5 acre land parcel and manufacturing facility.
Businessdallassun.com

Link Global Technologies Signs A Letter of Intent to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: LNK; FRA: LGT; OTC: LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent ('LOI') to acquire Clean Carbon Equity ('CCE').
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

New Fortress Energy narrows loss

The US company during the second quarter cut down on the $39.5mn loss reported during the first quarter. New York-based New Fortress Energy said August 5 that it recovered somewhat from a $39.5mn loss during the first quarter of the year. New Fortress reported second quarter revenue of $223.8mn, compared...
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheStreet

Astro Aerospace Signs Letter Of Intent With Lotus Mobility Ltd For Exclusive Distribution Of Its Electric Aircraft

Dallas, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCQB: ASDN) (" Company" or " Astro"), a global leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial vehicles and drones, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Lotus Mobility Ltd. (" Lotus") to acquire all IP, technology, and exclusive global distribution rights to Lotus's line of cutting-edge electric aircraft.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bubblr Signs Letter Of Intent With Key Fintech Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMedia Wire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent with Obrenza Ltd., a Fintech company, to negotiate an initial investment and an option to purchase the business.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Gazprom Signs As Launch Customer For Mi-171A3 Offshore Helicopter

MOSCOW—Russian Helicopters has secured a launch customer for the Mi-171A3, the new offshore variant of the Mil Mi-171 heavy-transport rotorcraft, signing an agreement with Russian gas monopoly Gazprom for the helicopter at the recent MAKS 2021 airshow. “It calls for [delivery of] 16 aircraft at the... Subscription Required. Gazprom Signs...
Economydallassun.com

Diamcor Receives Approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on Warrant Amendments

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that the repricing of the outstanding warrants and extension of the expiry date detailed in the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021, has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Aug 04 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents securities owned directly by Opaleye, L.P. (the "Fund"). As the investment manager of the Fund, Opaleye...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FLEX LTD. For: Aug 04 Filed by: HURLSTON MICHAEL E.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Reports Q2 FFO of $1.40

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) reported Q2 FFO of $1.40, versus $1.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.12

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE: OSG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.36 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) click here.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts FREYR Battery SA (FREY) at Buy

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiates coverage on FREYR Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $20.00. The analyst comments "Freyr(FREY) is a pre-production battery cell manufacturer that is looking to produce green battery cells (generated from renewable power) for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. Itsfirst battery cell manufacturing facility is set to start commercial production in 2023 in Norway and will be powered solely with hydroelectric power. FREY is positioning itself to be the cleanest battery cell manufacturer in the world. And with battery cell supply issues already rearing their ugly heads across the global EV supply chain despite EV market penetration still being in its infancy (~3% of global auto sales) and energy storage systems (ESS) set for multi- decade growth as ESSs are used to complement the build-out of wind and solar across the developed world for now (emerging markets later), we believe FREY's European location (~70% of the world's battery cell manufacturing capacity in China) makes it an attractive cell supplier for European auto OEMs and ESSs across Europe. We initiate with a Buy rating and a $20 PT."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Misses Q2 EPS by 28c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $0.23, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. For earnings history and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.93), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.37 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.44 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy