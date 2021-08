There was something striking about the way Alexander Zverev proclaimed the Olympics as the biggest event in sport against the backdrop of a protest against the Tokyo Games that was audible during the gold medal match.The 24-year-old became the first German to win Olympic men’s singles tennis gold, brushing aside the challenge of Russian Karen Khachanov, 6-3 6-1, live on live on Eurosport and discovery+ .During the first set, a small collection of protesters outside the stadium were audible from Centre Court, a similarly determined bunch to those who made their voices heard during the opening ceremony nine...