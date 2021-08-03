Cancel
Accidents

Man dies after being run over by semi-truck in Cheyenne

By Star-Tribune staff
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died Sunday in Cheyenne after being run over by a semi-truck, police there said. The man, 55-year-old Paul Griego, may have fallen asleep after crawling under the trailer of the semi when it was parked near the 1500 block of House Avenue, police said. The driver returned and started the truck, then pulled forward.

