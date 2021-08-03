Man dies after being run over by semi-truck in Cheyenne

BOSTON (CBS) — A driver died on the Mass Pike in Brighton on Friday night after being struck by another car while checking the outside of their truck. It happened on Route 90 westbound in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass a little after 7 p.m. Massachusetts State Police say the driver was “inspecting an equipment malfunction” on the outside of their tractor-trailer when they were struck by a car. According to preliminary investigations, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling westbound on Mass Pike it came into contact with two other cars and then crashed into the tractor-trailer, pinning the truck’s driver. Police inspecting the scene after tractor-trailer driver was killed on the Mass Pike. (WBZ-TV) Police had initially said the deceased person was ejected from the passenger vehicle, and not the tractor-trailer. The right two travel lanes were closed for about three hours, but have since reopened. The truck driver killed was a 30-year-old man from West New York, New Jersey. His identity has not been released. The other driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with minor injuries.