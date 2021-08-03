Cancel
Electronics

Frontpoint security systems review

By Jim Hill
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the ongoing promotion, Frontpoint’s prices are remarkably low for such a sophisticated and flexible system which would suit any SMB well. It’s only a pity the monitoring subscription fee of $50 is rather high. Frontpoint is a monitored security alarm specialist offering protection against theft and damage to...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Home Security Systems#Smb#Lte#The Ios Android#Yale#Z Wave#Crash
Technology
Electronics
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Cisco Meraki Systems Manager MDM review

Cisco Meraki Systems Manager boasts smart enrolment options, the expected MDM tools, and support for most operating systems used in a business environment. Suitable for mobile devices and desktops, adoption comes with a price, however. New network and server hardware might be an undesirable consideration. Mobile devices are a vital...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 10 July security updates break printing on some systems

Microsoft says customers may experience printing and scanning issues on devices using smart card (PIV) authentication after installing July 2021 Windows 10 security updates on a domain controller (DC). "After installing updates released July 13, 2021 on domain controllers (DCs) in your environment, printers, scanners, and multifunction devices that are...
BusinessTelegraph

US private equity raid on Ultra Electronics faces national security review

The private equity takeover of British defence supplier Ultra Electronics faces a national security review after the Business Secretary ordered civil servants to monitor the deal. Kwasi Kwarteng is understood to be taking an “active interest” in Advent’s £2.6bn bid for the FTSE 250 contractor, and could order a review...
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

PiBase: An IoT-based Security System using Raspberry Pi and Google Firebase

Smart environments are environments where digital devices are connected to each other over the Internet and operate in sync. Security is of paramount importance in such environments. This paper addresses aspects of authorized access and intruder detection for smart environments. Proposed is PiBase, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based app that aids in detecting intruders and providing security. The hardware for the application consists of a Raspberry Pi, a PIR motion sensor to detect motion from infrared radiation in the environment, an Android mobile phone and a camera. The software for the application is written in Java, Python and NodeJS. The PIR sensor and Pi camera module connected to the Raspberry Pi aid in detecting human intrusion. Machine learning algorithms, namely Haar-feature based cascade classifiers and Linear Binary Pattern Histograms (LBPH), are used for face detection and face recognition, respectively. The app lets the user create a list of non-intruders and anyone that is not on the list is identified as an intruder. The app alerts the user only in the event of an intrusion by using the Google Firebase Cloud Messaging service to trigger a notification to the app. The user may choose to add the detected intruder to the list of non-intruders through the app to avoid further detections as intruder. Face detection by the Haar Cascade algorithm yields a recall of 94.6%. Thus, the system is both highly effective and relatively low cost.
Industrysecuritymagazine.com

Video management systems increase the bottom line and optimize security in logistics

Thousands of trucks, freights, ships and air freights carry millions of packages globally each day, yet the capabilities of humans to accurately track and inspect transported goods remains difficult. Logistics providers and shipping managers are tasked with delivering products on time and in prime condition – while also maximizing space on transportation. In tandem, they are required to ensure the security of the product, as well as the safety of warehouse staff and drivers. Security and business optimization in logistics calls for a multi-tiered approach – a solution that addresses security while streamlining operations, reducing costs and increasing revenue.
ElectronicsNWI.com

Here’s a look at 3 of the best DIY security systems

Do-it-yourself home security companies aren’t like the ADTs and Vivints of the world. Instead of paying thousands up front or over the course of a multiyear contract to have dozens of devices installed by professionals, you can set up your own system for a few hundred dollars. Plus, you can...
Small Businessjeffgeerling.com

Review: MyElectronics Raspberry Pi hot-swap rack system

MyElectronics, a small business in the Netherlands, specializes in small computer rackmount solutions. They sent me these two racks (a 1U and 2U Raspberry Pi rack) and asked me to test them out and compare them to the 3D Printed Raspberry Pi Rack I built earlier this year, based on a design by Russ Ross.
Technologyhomesteadhighlanderonline.com

AVG Review: Secureness Features and Protection For the Home Or Business Computer

AVG Review is a online antivirus fire wall and adware and spyware remover application that give protection to both home and business computers from internet threats. The AVG free of charge version is usually excellent for seperate use. AVG is recognized as one of the premier malware protection and Internet secureness tools that can be found. One good thing about using the no cost version is that it does not require any type of sign up or permit. This makes it well suited for anyone who is not going to want to invest money about add-on improvements or viruses protection. You’re going to be protected through the latest spyware threats, which are on the frequent rise because of hackers and malevolent internet users.
Sterling, VAVirginia Business

REI Systems secures $400M FDA contract

Sterling-based contractor will support consumer protection systems. Sterling-based IT company REI Systems secured a five-year, $400 million contract from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company announced Tuesday. Under the single-award Criminal Investigations, Imports and Systems Inspection Regulatory Compliance and Enforcement contract, REI will support the FDA’s Office of...
Forbes

StrongVPN Review: Affordable And Secure, But It’s Based In The U.S.

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Launched in 2005, StrongVPN is a virtual private network provider with 950 servers across 35 locations around the world. It also uses numerous encryption technologies, ensuring user privacy and security when browsing the internet. The ability to use up to 12 devices simultaneously and free SugarSync storage with some paid plans is a nice extra.
Computersarxiv.org

Systematic Literature Review of Validation Methods for AI Systems

Context: Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into everyday activities, particularly through new techniques such as machine learning (ML). These techniques are implementable with little domain knowledge. This, combined with the difficulty of testing AI systems with traditional methods, has made system trustworthiness a pressing issue. Objective: This paper...
Electronicsthenerdstash.com

Nooie Cam Doorbell Review: Front Door Security for your Home

The Nooie Cam Doorbell is one of several options when it comes to keeping an eye on your front door. When you think of camera doorbells, Ring might be the first thought, however, Nooie has developed a competitor in this industry with claims of a clear video and a long-lasting battery life that can stay charged up to 10 months at a time. Let’s take a deeper look into this product to see what it has to offer.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

Solved! What Is a DIY Security System?

Q: I’m interested in a home security system, but I’m not sure I want people in my home installing a lot of hardware or “listening in.” I keep hearing about systems that I can install myself. What is a DIY security system?. A: While a DIY security system may initially...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

BodyGuardz 360 review: Useful utility for on-the-go security

BodyGuardz 360 review: Useful utility for on-the-go security. “Not all security cameras can go everywhere you go. The Bodyguardz 360 is one of the few that can.”. Best features are locked behind a subscription plan. The BodyGuardz 360 camera looks a lot more like a thermos or a portable Bluetooth...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Home Security System Market to See Major Growth by 2026

The latest independent research document on Global Home Security System examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Home Security System study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Home Security System market report advocates analysis of Nortek Security & Control, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Comcast, United Technologies Corporation, Monitronics, Vivint & ADT Security.
SoftwareDark Reading

A New Approach to Securing Authentication Systems' Core Secrets

BLACK HAT USA 2021 – Advanced persistent threat (APT) groups have long sought credentials to access, move laterally throughout, and persist in target networks. Defenders have attempted to mitigate the risk with multifactor authentication (MFA), which, while effective in most cases, can fall short of protecting the most lucrative data.

Comments / 0

