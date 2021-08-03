Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Man dies after being shot at Charlie Frias Park

KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Las Vegas police say a man was killed during a fight shortly before 9 p.m. at Charlie Frias Park near Tropicana Avenue and Lindell Road.

Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the park. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives were able to determine that the victim got into a fight with several people and he was shot by another male.

No one has been arrested at this time.

The Clark County coroner will identify the victim at a later date.

