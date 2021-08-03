Man dies after being shot at Charlie Frias Park

Las Vegas police say a man was killed during a fight shortly before 9 p.m. at Charlie Frias Park near Tropicana Avenue and Lindell Road.

Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the park. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives were able to determine that the victim got into a fight with several people and he was shot by another male.

No one has been arrested at this time.

The Clark County coroner will identify the victim at a later date.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

