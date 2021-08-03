Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Secrets of the New Forest – and where to spot its elusive wildlife

By Neil Ansell
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap1CT_0bFyH0Vp00

If you were to blindfold me and drop me unexpectedly almost anywhere in the New Forest , I think I would know, the moment I unmasked myself, where I had arrived. It is such a distinctive landscape, with its unmistakable blend of wide-open pasture woodland filled with ancient trees and dead wood, swathes of gently rolling lowland heath studded with grazing ponies, winding streams of red-tinged water, and boggy hollows in valley bottoms.

It is a landscape in which I instinctively feel an immediate sense of belonging. I grew up not far away, and visited regularly throughout my childhood, so the place is filled with early memories of wandering in the unfenced forest and seeing birds and animals I had no hope of spotting at home. As soon as I was old enough, I would come to camp and explore alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CS1V_0bFyH0Vp00
A tranquil pool on a countryside walk in the New Forest. Photograph: Getty Images

One side of my family originated from here; they were New Forest Gypsies. Gypsies lived peaceably alongside commoners in the forest for some 500 years, until the 1920s when they were rounded up and compelled to live in a small number of designated compounds. A generation later they were evicted from the forest, most ending up in the newly built council estates of the neighbouring cities.

When I left home as a teenager, my travels took me all over the country, and the world, but never back home. Yet finally, a lifetime later, and with my own children growing up, I began to feel the call of the past. I determined that over the course of a year I would spend as much time as I could in the forest, revisiting my childhood haunts and beyond, and recording what I found. In all, I visited about 30 times, an exercise that I most conveniently completed just a week or two before the first lockdown began.

It is rich in species of plants and animals that are in steep decline elsewhere, and in some cases absent

This is by no means an entirely natural landscape, though it has changed little since it was first designated as a hunting forest by the invading Normans 1,000 years ago, and possibly for much longer still. It is in effect one huge fenceless communal farm, where commoners (residents of the forest who still practise the ancient “rights of common”, such as the right to pasture livestock) graze ponies and cattle – and pigs too, in autumn. Centuries ago, before the Enclosure Acts, a third of England was common land and would have looked much more like this than it does today.

And yet while this is a working landscape, it is incredibly welcoming to wildlife. Its three key habitats, of pasture woodland, lowland heath and valley mire, have all but vanished over most of the country. It is rich in species of plants and animals that are in steep decline elsewhere, and in some cases absent. This is a place of superlatives: the greatest concentration of ancient trees in western Europe; three-quarters of its remaining valley mires – all drained away elsewhere to make way for farmland; the greatest diversity of lichens and fungi; three-quarters of Britain’s dragonfly species; and a place of last resort for specialised birds such as Dartford warblers and woodlarks, hobbies and honey buzzards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jv77I_0bFyH0Vp00
Honey buzzard. Photograph: Alamy

More than 200 square miles of the forest have been a national park since 2005, and attract a lot of visitors, especially in the summer holidays, as they are more accessible to large population centres than many of our parks. Having a car is not vital; there are good rail and bus links, and I conducted my year of visits entirely using public transport. There is also a fantastic network of cycle paths, with bicycles for hire in the larger villages. Many visitors stay in the forest’s well-equipped villages, or in the vicinity of the car parks by noted beauty spots such as Bolderwood and the Rhinefield Ornamental Drive, or the tourist attractions of Exbury Gardens or Bucklers Hard .

But it is easy to get away from the crowds. You don’t have to walk far for the number of people to thin out. Take a trail into the woods, and when paths diverge choose the path less travelled. By doing this you will quickly find yourself alone in the woods with the wildlife. Walk quietly, and walk slowly: you will see much more this way. I have often found myself lost in a quiet spot deep among the trees, staring into the orange eye of a goshawk or face to face with a secretive muntjac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWI6f_0bFyH0Vp00
New Forest ponies on Beaulieu Heath. Photograph: James Osmond/Alamy

Head out on the vast expanse of the open heathland, away from the roads, and you’ll have them to yourself – just you and the larks and stonechats. Or leave the trail altogether and follow a winding stream into the woods, sit on the bank and wait for a kingfisher, or possibly a mandarin duck, to pass by. The upper reaches of Bartley Water to the west of Ashurst, or Highland Water west of Lyndhurst, twist and turn through the woods, deep channels overhung by trees, while the upper reaches of the Beaulieu River have a fringe of trees, but head right out over the heaths and bogs. There are many tiny streams that trickle out of the bogs and mires, and because the forest is uncultivated, these are some of the healthiest freshwater habitats in the country.

My favourite thing to do is to head to where the woods meet the heath and wait for dusk

You will inevitably see plenty of commoners’ livestock, and have a good chance of seeing fallow and roe deer. But many of the gems of the forest may be harder to find; in truth, you have to be in the right place at the right time. To focus on the summer: from late June the heaths may light up with the white, purple and pink spikes of the heath spotted-orchid. The greatest concentration I found was at Matley Heath southeast of Lyndhurst. Around the same time, look out for the silver-studded blue butterflies. These are a nationally scarce species as they live only on lowland heath, yet colonies here can number in the hundreds or even thousands – and they make for a spectacular sight. The best location I found was on the heath south of Longdown Inclosure .

August may be the worst time of the year for birds – most go into moult after the nesting season – but the heather will be in full bloom, and this is the best month for dragonflies. Possibly the best location of all is Upper Crockford stream, in the far south of Beaulieu Heath. My favourite thing to do is to head to where the woods meet the heath and wait for dusk, listening out for the strange mechanical churring of the nightjar. If you’re lucky, you may see them, swooping after moths in the half-light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNl9n_0bFyH0Vp00
New Forest fallow deer. Photograph: Paul Biggins/Alamy

Of course, the other seasons have their highlights too: birdsong and arriving migrants in the spring, autumn colours and fungi that reveal the forest at its most beautiful, and in winter vast flocks of waders and winter wildfowl that arrive at Keyhaven and Pennington Marshes on the New Forest coast. You may have places that seemed busy in the summer almost to yourself, especially if the weather is less than ideal. Don’t be put off: pack your wellies and a raincoat and be prepared to get muddy.

The New Forest: how to do it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnPxf_0bFyH0Vp00
Bolderwood, New Forest national park. Photograph: Guy Edwardes Photography/Alamy

If you have a few days to hand, why not try to track down some of the most imposing of the forest’s ancient trees. Look around Balmer Lawn near Brockenhurst for ancient oaks, or Mark Ash Wood near Bolderwood for ancient beeches. There is also an isolated clump of ancient beeches out on the heath; the Soarley Beeches are close to the lovely Berry Wood near Burley Street, a location I am particularly fond of as it is the first place in the forest I camped as child – back when wild camping was still allowed. As a shortcut to find some of the biggest trees of all, the New Forest Explorers Guide highlights some of the best .

There are fabulous routes to walk in every corner of the forest, but here are a couple of suggestions that, as well as being great for nature watching, also give a glimpse into parts of the forest’s little-known history. Look at your map, and you will see that the entire forest is studded with signs of occupation, from bronze-age barrows and boiling mounds, to the ruins of royal hunting lodges and Norman earthworks, to wartime relics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcgWg_0bFyH0Vp00
Heathland on Hampton Ridge. Photograph: Mike Read/Alamy

Hampton Ridge in the north-west of the forest offers great long views – and take a look at the many gorse brakes, for this is one of the best locations for the elusive Dartford warbler . The ridge overlooks Ashley Walk, site of a wartime bombing range, and the heath is dotted with bomb craters and unexpected wartime relics, including a 30-metre-long concrete arrow, a directional marker for approaching pilots. And keep an eye to the sky – not for bombers, but for the forest’s array of birds of prey.

Setley Plain, just south of Brockenhurst, is the site of a prisoner of war camp, the traces of which can still be seen. First it housed Italian and German prisoners of war, and then, when the second world war was over, it housed Gypsies displaced from their compounds, all in a series of Nissen huts. Look out for the woodlark, another scarce species that has its heartland in the New Forest. It is not much to look at, but it has the most beautiful of songs. If you then head west along the disused railway track you will come to a causeway that leads right across the valley mire at Hincheslea Bog, a rare opportunity to take an inside look at this extraordinary habitat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDxAf_0bFyH0Vp00
Dartford Warbler. Photograph: Alamy

If you’re struggling to make much headway with the forest’s elusive wildlife and want help, Wild New Forest offers guided walks with extremely knowledgable local naturalists.

Where to stay

Wild camping is no longer permitted in the forest, but there are 10 campsites in the national park, and although some of these are designed for the owners of mobile homes, four are suitable for tents. Hollands Wood Campsite is close to the facilities of Brockenhurst at Balmer Lawn, home to many huge ancient oaks. But my personal favourite is Ocknell campsite , tucked away among the woods at the heathland edge in the north-west of the forest. It has good walking in every direction, and is also the cheapest, at £13.95 a night for two adults.

All of the forest’s villages have a selection of inns and hotels, but for somewhere a little more out in the wilds I recommend the Beaulieu Inn , which is surrounded by heaths adjacent to Beaulieu Road train station , but in easy reach too of beautiful woodland – a great base for walking. It also has its own pub and restaurant, the Drift Inn . Rooms from £122 a night.

Eat

The forest is full of country pubs serving locally sourced food. Two that come highly recommended are the Foresters Arms at Frogham and the Royal Oak at Fritham – both, coincidentally, in easy reach of the Hampton Ridge Walk. Not that I would possibly suggest turning this lovely walk into a pub crawl.

My idea of eating out in the forest has tended to be a sandwich and a bottle of water while sitting on a fallen log in the woods, but I did once treat myself to a gourmet meal at the Crown Manor House Hotel in Lyndhurst, and very good it was too, even for an awkward vegan.

Neil Ansell is the author of The Circling Sky: On Nature and Belonging in an Ancient Forest , out now ( Tinder Press, £18.99 ). Buy it for £16.52 at guardianbookshop.com

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#Wildlife#Plants And Animals#Exercise#The New Forest#New Forest Gypsies#Normans#Bolderwood#Kingfisher#Mandarin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
Related
U.K.The Guardian

A Syrian family finds refuge in the UK – in pictures

In the 10 years since the start of the Syrian civil war, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced to flee their homeland. Photographer Rich Wiles collaborated on a five-year project with Ruba and Rami al-Hindawi and their children, as they documented their new life in a small Yorkshire town. In What Language Do We Dream?, curated by Anne McNeill, can be seen at Impressions Gallery until 13 November.
MusicThe Guardian

Blind date: ‘He dealt with the fish falling off his taco very smoothly’

A fun night with somebody interesting in a great restaurant. Friendly, chatty person with a stunning face and a passion for cocktails. Aziz Ansari and how #MeToo scandals changed the way we perceive an artist’s work; culture differences between Mediterranean countries and the rest of Europe. I also managed not to mention that I’m preparing for a triathlon, which I’m very proud of.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

1 billion sea creatures cooked to death in Pacific Northwest

An estimated 1 billion sea creatures were cooked to death across the Pacific Northwest during the region's record-breaking heat wave, a marine biologist said. The shores of Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada, have been littered with tens of thousands of cooked and putrefying marine animals — including clams, mussels, sea stars and snails — after temperatures across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest smashed records in late June, reaching a recorded high of 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit (49.6 degrees Celsius) roughly 96 miles (155 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver in the village of Lytton, British Columbia on June 29, according to Canada’s weather service, Environment Canada.
Photographymymodernmet.com

Photographer Captures the Hauntingly Beautiful Dragon’s Blood Trees of Socotra

Landscape photographers are often explorers—lugging their gear to the far corners of the Earth, braving the elements for the perfect shot. Award-winning Russian photographer Daniel Kordan has been exploring since his childhood days in a lake region outside of Moscow. Today, he uses his experience in mountain climbing and a deep-seated love of nature to capture stunning landscapes from the Yukon to Kenya. His quest for images brought him to create a series of the Dragon's Blood Trees on the remote island of Socotra.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
AnimalsPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Dog Tries to Save Owners From Killer Grass Attack!

What is it with us and our obsession with grass? No, not that kind of grass, I mean our lawn, the green grass that we work so hard to grow and care for. There's the mowing and watering and fertilizing and yet, we never seem to be satisfied. Neither does grass.
Animalssciencealert.com

Thousands of Sea Creatures Found Boiled Alive After Canada's Deadly Heatwave

Tens of thousands of clams, mussels, sea stars, and snails were found boiled to death in a Vancouver, Canada, beach during the country's record-breaking heat wave. Chris Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, was alerted to the deaths when he smelled a foul stench coming from Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach on Sunday.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
WildlifePosted by
InsideHook

Australian Scientist Discovers Beetle Walking Upside Down While Underwater

For humans, walking on the surface of the water is the stuff of miracles. For animals, it’s a little more commonplace. An article at Live Science from 2010 notes that around 1,200 species have this ability — which, for the most part, can be found in smaller animals like water striders and spiders. That’s not all that surprising. After all, navigating on the surface of the water without falling in is a delicate operation, and something that a more minute creature would be able to accomplish more easily than something bigger.
AnimalsMining Journal

Deer duo spotted in forest

Gerry Beck spotted this pair of deer in the woods near Tourville Apartments. Did you take a great shot of the sunset in a scenic spot? Or did you happen to snap a captivating image of wildlife? The Mining Journal is accepting original local photo submissions from area residents who would like to share their notable, interesting or humorous pictures with our readers. Readers who want to submit photos for publication in The Mining Journal should send them as large format .jpgs to newsroom@miningjournal.net. Readers should include who took the photo, their hometown and where and when the photo was taken. Photos should be at least 1MB. Submission does not guarantee publication.
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
AnimalsInverse

This animal can kill 10 grown men, but its body adapted to save itself

You don’t want to mess with the golden poison frog, aka the poison dart frog. Its cute appearance belies deadly physiology. Just one of these tiny critters (scientific name: Phyllobates terribilis) contains enough toxins to kill 10 men, making them one of the most lethal animals on the planet relative to their size, which is not much bigger than a paperclip.
WorldPosted by
LiveScience

Enormous graveyard of alien-like sea creatures discovered at 'Jurassic Pompeii' in central UK

Paleontologists have uncovered an enormous fossil graveyard of squiggly, alien-like Jurassic sea creatures beneath a limestone quarry in the U.K.'s Cotswolds region. The fossil find includes perhaps tens of thousands of marine invertebrates called echinoderms — meaning "hedgehog skin" in Greek, and including the ancient ancestors of modern starfish, sea cucumbers, sea urchins and frilly-limbed sea lilies — immaculately preserved at all stages of their life cycles, the researchers said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy