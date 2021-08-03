Las Vegas team going to Little League Softball World Series

An opportunity of a lifetime. The girls' Summerlin South softball team is going to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.

The crack of the bat brings in a run, as the South All-Stars in Summerlin get their reps in at practice. All of them putting in their best efforts.

“However hard you work in practice is really going to affect how you play like as an individual and as a team,” Charlie Simi, a shortstop/catcher, said.

The team is putting in work on the field as they’re going to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina representing Nevada and the West region.

“It’s crazy because I used to watch it on TV and I’m like I want to be there one day and it’s hard to believe that I’m actually here,” said Jovani Corniel, who plays 3rd base and pitcher.

The head coach says he knew his team had the talent to make it and their hard work made it a reality after winning the West Regional. He says the girls will be playing in front of the biggest crowds so far and wants them to savor the moment.

“Number one is they go to compete and number two is they’re going to have a lot of fun and make some memories and make some memories for life,” said Jim Lenahan the team's head coach.

The players are proud to be battle-born and making Nevada proud.

“I think it’s a big opportunity to show the world to go out there and show the world what we can do and if we try our best, and work our hardest and do what we normally do, I think we can pull out a win,” said Halley Law, an outfielder and catcher.

The girls will be playing their first game in the Little League Softball World Series next Thursday. That game will be streaming on ESPN+. A Gofundme to help the team has been set up and can be found here .