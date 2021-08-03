Letter: No surprise that people cheat on taxes

There are times when it’s hard for me to believe that City Councilor Cliff Lazenby is really a Harvard graduate. Such as, for example, when he makes the obtuse statements attributed to him by the Portsmouth Herald in its recent article on our out-of-control real estate development in Portsmouth. (“Portsmouth’s North End is Booming,” 7/25/21, p. 1A.) In that article, he whole-heartedly embraces the usual developer propaganda and is quoted as saying that he supports robust development because of its importance in “growing the tax base as revenue for our municipal budget,” reducing the residents’ property taxes. (Id., p. 6A.) I didn’t think that there was still anyone left who was naive enough to buy into that phony argumen, but I guess I was mistaken.
