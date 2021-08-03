Cancel
Personal Finance

Letter: No surprise that people cheat on taxes

 4 days ago

So you cheat on your income taxes. It’s OK. Everybody does. Right?. You cheat because you can. The IRS is woefully understaffed. You cheat because others do — probably most everyone. The tax code is so large and convoluted, it almost begs for cheaters and honest people alike to try.

