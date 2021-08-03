Cancel
Personal Finance

Repeat - Financial tips for the self-employed

Financial Times
 4 days ago

Your money. Your life. Your problem? We’re so busy earning money, we don’t have time to learn how to manage it. But that’s where Money Clinic comes in. Each week, the FT’s money-making expert Claer Barrett responds to real-life money questions from a range of millennial guests. Every 25-minute episode is packed with nuggets, tips and takeaways shared by top FT writers and financial experts. Where and how to invest your cash is our main focus; going beyond crypto and ‘meme stocks’ for those who aspire to ‘get richer slowly’ and become more confident making financial decisions in the wake of the pandemic. From getting on the property ladder to finding side hustles that boost your income and making full use of tax-breaks, this podcast is on the money for millennials. There are no short-cuts to wealth, but Money Clinic promises to tell you things you didn’t know about your finances in ways that anyone can understand. Want to talk to Claer on the show? Email money@ft.com or drop her a line on Instagram @Claerb.

