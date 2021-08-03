Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

PODCAST | Paris 2024 CEO Etienne Thobois on a new vision for an Olympic city

sportspromedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportsPro editor at large Eoin Connolly speaks to Etienne Thobois, chief executive of the local organising committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They discuss what the Paris 2024 team have been learning in Japan, how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected those activities and the progress of their own preparations, and how the pressure will change after the closing ceremony at Tokyo 2020.

www.sportspromedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Paris#Ceo#Tokyo#Sportspro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
People

Beijing! Paris! Milan! All the Future Olympic Host Cities Announced So Far

The long-awaited Tokyo Summer Olympics kicked off on Friday, and the world will be watching in the weeks to come as athletes go for the gold. With Brisbane, Australia, recently announced as the host of the 2032 Summer Games, glimpse into the future with the International Olympic Committee's plans for the next decade. All five of these cities will also stage the Paralympics during their host year.
WorldWXIA 11 Alive

Why is softball not included in Paris 2024 Olympics?

TOKYO, Japan — Softball's Olympic future remains shaky. There is no single reason why softball and baseball were dropped from the 2024 Olympics roster, but the sport has had an on-again-off-again history throughout the modern Olympics. Love-Hate Relationship. Baseball became an official Olympic sport in 1992 and was a part...
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Golf Glance: Visions of gold at Tokyo Olympics

LAST TOURNAMENT: 3M Open (Cameron Champ) THIS WEEK: Olympic Men's Golf Competition, Saitama, Japan, July 29-Aug. 1. Course: Kasumigaseki Country Club, East Course (Par71, 7,447 yards) Defending Champion: Justin Rose. HOW TO WATCH. TV: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.-3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel, Round 1); Thursday, 7-9 a.m., 2-5 p.m. (GC, Round...
WorldThrillist

People Are Poking Fun at the Paris 2024 Olympics Logo

The design would like to speak to the manager immediately. We're only about halfway through the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but some folks are already looking ahead to 2024. The logo for the Paris 2024 games had made the rounds in recent days, and people can't help but point out that it bears a striking resemblance to someone we all know and don't necessarily love: a Karen. Yes, that kind of Karen.
Sportswcn247.com

Garnbret keeps her focus on the wall at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — Elite climbers look at a wall and see pieces of a puzzle. Janja Garnbret is one of the world’s best at seeing the pattern in these puzzles. The 22-year-old Slovenian has no rival when it comes to putting it all together. The six-time world champion was the gold medal favorite heading into sport climbing's Olympic debut and lived up to expectations by leading qualifying at the Tokyo Games. Garnbret treated the Olympic bouldering walls like she was climbing playground equipment and finished all four on her first try. Now all eyes will be on her in the finals.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Podcast: England Golf CEO On iGolf And The Pandemic

Podcast: England Golf CEO On iGolf And The Pandemic. We chat to England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson on the brand new iGolf non-member handicap scheme and how the game is handling the pandemic. We also preview a big week featuring golf’s return to the Olympics and round up all the...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy “Already Looking Forward” To Paris Olympics

Before the Olympics started, Rory McIlroy expressed his concerns about travelling to Japan in the middle of the PGA Tour season, especially with the extra demands placed on athletes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. McIlroy also seemed somewhat unenthusiastic at the prospect of competing, citing his reason for playing is...
FIFAolympics.com

Spirit of volunteering continues in Tokyo

The business analyst from England is one of the lucky few international Field Cast sports volunteers at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, able to participate in the Games due to his sport-specific experience. Bruce is working at the Oi Hockey Stadium, supporting the work to ensure that the field of play is of optimum condition for the athletes.
Sportsjeffcable.com

Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics: Safety and security measures

We are at the tail end of these Olympics and I am happy to say that it looks like we may have made it through all of this without creating a super-spreader event. They are taking Covid very seriously here, and I thought I would tell you how they have done this, and kept us safe as well.
Tokyo Olympicsyourcentralvalley.com

Paris 2024: ‘The city of light’ is ready to shine

TOKYO (KSEE) — In six months, Beijing is holding the Winter Olympics, and then Paris will host Summer Games with an unusual turnaround time of three years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paris has known since 2017 that it would be hosting the 2024 Games. Tony Estanguet, the president of...
LifestyleTODAY.com

Virtually tour where the Olympics will be in 2024: Paris!

As the Tokyo Olympics come to a close, learn more about the next host city, Paris. Steeve Calvo, owner of The Americans in Paris tour company, walks you through the city, which restaurants are the best and prime sight-seeing locations.Aug. 6, 2021.
New York City, NYcounton2.com

Energy and Japanese culture inspire US artist

Many Japanese artists living in New York carry the voices of their ancestors in their artwork, from the technique to the expression, combined with their own passion and energy to make one-of-a-kind paintings. Yukako is a Japanese artist using the energy of New York as her inspiration in her original...
Utah StateKSLTV

Irish Marathoner Trains In Utah Ahead Of Tokyo Games

HEBER CITY, Utah — Utah has always been known as a great place to train for winter sports. Now, it appears the secret is out internationally for summer sports as well. KSL’s Alex Cabrero caught up with an athlete from another country who spent more than a month training in Utah right before the Tokyo Games.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: US Swimmer Simone Manuel Wants Media To ‘Stop Interviewing’ Athletes after Poor Performances

Imagine working toward a goal for years, maybe even your entire life. Then, when you’re on the world’s biggest stage, you see your dreams crumble. Now, imagine someone sticking a microphone and camera in your face before you can truly process what just happened. Many Olympians don’t have to imagine what this is like. It is their reality. Even those who take home the gold feel the pressure during interviews. US swimmer Simone Manuel knows all about this. Frankly, the two-time gold medalist is fed up with how the media treats athletes who have just experienced a crushing loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy