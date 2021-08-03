PODCAST | Paris 2024 CEO Etienne Thobois on a new vision for an Olympic city

TOKYO (AP) — Elite climbers look at a wall and see pieces of a puzzle. Janja Garnbret is one of the world’s best at seeing the pattern in these puzzles. The 22-year-old Slovenian has no rival when it comes to putting it all together. The six-time world champion was the gold medal favorite heading into sport climbing's Olympic debut and lived up to expectations by leading qualifying at the Tokyo Games. Garnbret treated the Olympic bouldering walls like she was climbing playground equipment and finished all four on her first try. Now all eyes will be on her in the finals.