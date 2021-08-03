PODCAST | Paris 2024 CEO Etienne Thobois on a new vision for an Olympic city
SportsPro editor at large Eoin Connolly speaks to Etienne Thobois, chief executive of the local organising committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They discuss what the Paris 2024 team have been learning in Japan, how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected those activities and the progress of their own preparations, and how the pressure will change after the closing ceremony at Tokyo 2020.www.sportspromedia.com
