Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sun Valley: A Spiritual Vortex

By Hayden Seder
visitsunvalley.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a certain magnetism to Sun Valley, a pull that draws in people from all walks of life. People come to vacation here for a few days and decide to move here. Celebrities, athletes, chefs, artists, and all manner of passionate people are drawn to this special place. The reason, according to Life Purpose Shaman, the owner of the Crystal Healing Room in Ketchum, is a positive energy vortex at the center of Sun Valley which she discovered 25 years ago. Shaman has had 30-plus years of experience healing, including receiving mentoring from Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa, and the Dalai Lama. Shaman explains how and why she came to Sun Valley and the impact of the vortex on the energy of our town and its inhabitants.

www.visitsunvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Dalai Lama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vortex#The Crystal Healing Room#Hopi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Green Valley, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

Green Valley News & Sun

This ad was originally published on this date and may contain an offer that is no longer valid. To see the most recent ad from this business, click here.
Sun Valley, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Sun Valley approves 12 lots in White Clouds

The Sun Valley City Council approved on Aug. 5 the final plat of 12 new residential lots in the White Clouds subdivision, in a vacant land area northwest of Trail Creek Road. The lots bordering Sun Peak Drive are being established by a division of Sun Valley Resort called Sun Valley Resort Property. The two vacant lots that will be divided are 2.7 and 9 acres.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sun Valley Museum Of Art Q×A

A keystone of Ketchum’s community, the iconic Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The museum is inviting the public to experience the joy of music and the arts to celebrate the momentous occasion. In past years, SVMoA has hosted 52 Grammy-Award winning artists, featured notable lecturers and visual artists, and awarded over $1 million in arts scholarships to local students and teachers. SVMoA’s Artistic Director, Kris Poole, sat down with 360 Magazine to talk about upcoming summer classes at the museum, the current BIG IDEA exhibition, and future plans for expansion.
Sun Valley, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Sun Valley inches toward changes to hillside development rules

The city of Sun Valley is moving forward with plans to make changes to city code that would allow limited development on steep areas of some uneven or hillside lots. City Council members on Thursday, Aug. 5, generally indicated that they want to pursue making the changes but first want city staff to improve some graphics in the official documents. They voted 4-0 to direct the minor changes be made and to review the proposal again at their next regular meeting in early September.
Sun Valley, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

Sun Valley To Host BalletX This August

Another summer is about to wrap up, but not before Ballet Sun Valley brings one more festival to town. Ballet-X will be performing at the Sun Valley Pavilion on August 22 and 23. Ballet-X is a contemporary ballet company based in Philadelphia. Idaho Matters talks with company co-founder Matthew Neenan...
Posted by
Golden Valley (AZ) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Golden Valley — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Golden Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sun Valley, NVmynews4.com

Ask Joe: Will Sun Valley homeless camp be cleared out?

Reno, NEV — From the Ask Joe file we have a question from a viewer about a growing homeless camp in one part of town. Mark Tippie wrote in pointing out there is a growing homeless camp at the end of Leon Drive in Sun Valley and he wants to know why the city or county isn't doing more to clean it up?
Idaho Mountain Express

As delta variant spikes, Sun Valley leaders debate need for COVID-19 mandates

Sun Valley city leaders are assessing a surge in COVID-19 cases in Idaho and the rest of the United States, but the mayor is stating that he is not currently planning to have the City Council consider any new emergency health orders as a response. The issue arose before the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy