Eye-popping hip-hop road show by Jacob’s Pillow

Pittsfield — The late afternoon sun on the last day in July sparkled on the Pittsfield Common. As I arrived, two boys, maybe eight and 10, were circling the common’s peripheral path, the older on a bike, the younger pushing to keep up on his scooter, their color coded but matching helmets giving them away as brothers. Families were settling in on well-spaced folding chairs, children breaking away to somersault on the grassy lawn.