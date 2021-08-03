Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos set to take on Islam Makhachev in October, ‘Islam doesn’t want to fight five rounds’

By Drake Riggs
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Islam Makhachev is officially set for his biggest fight yet as he and Rafael dos Anjos have been rebooked for an October showdown. ESPN broke the news on Monday that the pair of ranked lightweights are set to compete at UFC 267 on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. They were originally scheduled to clash twice in 2020. The first being for October only to fall through due to dos Anjos contracting COVID-19. Makhachev was then forced out with an injury when rebooked for a month later.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Alvarez
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Islam Makhachev
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Cerrone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dos#Combat#Espn#Tko#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Rafael dos Anjos responds after being called a “grandpa” by Islam Makhachev: “If was Islam I would seriously reply, but I know it’s not him”

Rafael dos Anjos has responded to being labelled a grandpa by Islam Makhachev as their war of words continues. Makhachev and dos Anjos have been booked to fight one another on two separate occasions but due to COVID-19 and an injury setback, the bout hasn’t actually taken place. The two lightweights are viewed by many as great contenders in their own right, although there’s an argument to be made that RDA is the “past” and Makhachev is the future – based on the trajectory of their careers, that is.
UFCtheScore

Makhachev-Dos Anjos added to UFC 267

A pivotal lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos is set for UFC 267 on Oct. 30, both camps confirmed to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The 155-pound contenders were twice slated to meet in the fourth quarter of 2020, with Dos Anjos testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their scheduled UFC 254 bout in October and then Makhachev pulling out of a November main event due to illness.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC books Islam Makhachev – Rafael Dos Anjos

The UFC has finalized a pivotal matchup in the lightweight division. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report last night that the promotion had finalized a battle between surging contender Islam Makhachev (20-1) and former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (30-13). The fight will take place at UFC...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals which fighter hit him the hardest in his UFC career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has fought a lot of power punchers in his UFC career but one opponent sticks out. When Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229, many said he had to be worried about the Irishman’s power. He had been knocking everyone out at featherweight and knocked out and dropped Eddie Alvarez several times in his UFC lightweight debut. Yet, for “The Eagle” he says Justin Gaethje is the hardest hitter he has ever fought.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes Emotional Medical News Revealed

Julianna Peña was set to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 265 recently but the bout got canceled. Peña seemed to get curious about Nunes and similar to an investigative reporter she wanted to know what were the details behind Amanda Nunes’ whereabouts. Peña interrupted the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference that she would have been a part of.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Reveals UFC Champion Is ‘Cheating’

Joe Rogan has been the center of memes and controversy lately and I’m sure that he and his fans wouldn’t consider that to be too bad of a thing as both seem to thrive off of memes and controversy. This controversy, however, doesn’t relate directly to Joe Rogan, but it does involve someone that Joe Rogan does know and has even interviewed before. This all starts with a big claim that may snowball into something even bigger as time continues to roll this forward. Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak. Khabib Exposes Conor McGregor ‘Drunken Meltdown’.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje says he’s excited “to fight someone I don’t like” in Michael Chandler: “It’ll be fun to punch you in the face”

Justin Gaethje says he’s eager to fight Michael Chandler as he doesn’t like the former Bellator lightweight champion. Gaethje and Chandler are scheduled to face one another on November 6 at UFC 268. It’s a highly-anticipated fight at lightweight where the winner could earn a title shot. For Gaethje, however, he says he’s ecstatic for the fight as it’s been a while since he fought someone he doesn’t like.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC 265 weigh-in results: Interim title fight set, but one fighter misses weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC 265 took place on Friday in Houston, Texas, and 25 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. In the main event of UFC 265, the interim heavyweight title is up for grabs as Derrick Lewis takes on Ciryl Gane. Lewis is coming off an upset KO win over Curtis Blaydes while Gane is undefeated at 9-0. Both men successfully stepped onto the scale and made weight so the interim title fight is set.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 predictions, preview, and analysis

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will crown an interim heavyweight titleholder when top contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane go to war in the UFC 265 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, a colossal clash that was expected to be anchored by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.
UFCSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Pedro Munhoz

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 265 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Pedro Munhoz has mixed martial arts royalty in his crosshairs. The American Top Team standout will toe the line against former Ultimate...
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

Corey Anderson’s next fight set for mid-October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Corey Anderson’s next showdown in the Octagon is set. The Rockton native will go at it in Phoenix on October 16. He’ll fight in the semifinals of Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. His opponent will be (28-6) Ryan Bader the current Bellator heavyweight champion. Bader won his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy