College Park, GA

College Park’s National Night Out

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of College Park welcomes all community members to join them on Tuesday, August 3 for the 38th celebration of National Night Out after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From 6 to 9 p.m. at College Park City Hall and Auditorium Grounds, the family-friendly event will bring the community and local law enforcement together for a night of entertainment, refreshments and interactive presentations and demonstrations from police,firefighters and S.W.A.T. members. The mission of the annual event is to engage positive relationships between law enforcement teams and residents. Live music and entertainment will be provided by Shirley Diamond and DJ Toney Ricks, and children of all ages can enjoy face painting, bounce houses and The Kool Bus.

