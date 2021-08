My wife, Anne, doesn’t like to peek inside our detached garage. It’s probably better that way. She’s not much for clutter, and she’s not a saver. I am the opposite – a slowly recovering pack rat. So when she looks into the garage and sees the shelves I spent hours building, only to fill them with boxes of my childhood sports-memorabilia collection that she’d just as soon see in the dumpster, it gives her a spike of anxiety.