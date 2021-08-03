Cancel
Energy Industry

Comet Ridge to hike stake in Mahalo gas project

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian explorer Comet Ridge has also executed a funding and option agreement with the Mahalo joint venture partner, Santos. Sydney-listed Comet Ridge has entered into binding agreements to acquire Australia Pacific LNG’s (APLNG) 30% interest in the Mahalo gas project in Queensland for A$20mn ($14.8mn), it said on August 3. The acquisition will take its interest in the project from 40% to 70%.

